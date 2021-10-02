Atlético-MG asks Conmebol to annul the goal that classified Palmeiras in the final of the Libertadores – Sports

O Atlético-MG filed with the Conmebol a request to review the move that culminated in the goal of the palm trees in the return game of the semifinals of liberators. the attacker Deyverson invaded the side of the lawn just before Dudu mark while Gabriel Veron led the ball towards the small area. The arbitration noted what had happened in the field, but preferred to keep the decision.

The club from Minas Gerais seeks the annulment of the goal or the match. Thus, the duel should be rescheduled or end with a score of 1-0, classifying Atlético-MG for the final of the tournament. In the understanding of the team’s legal department, the invasion of the field by Deyverson, who was warming up on the side of the lawn, would be reason for the annulment of the goal.

The day after the game, Conmebol released the audio of the communication between the referee Wilmar Roldán and the VAR, who directs, after the goal from Palmeira, only Deyverson’s warning with a yellow card. As the reserve player had no interference in the result of the move, the goal was confirmed.

“In this sense, it is understood that this is not a misinterpretation of the facts, but, in fact, a flagrant and inexcusable error of law, which resulted in the notoriously invalid goal being scored, which gave Palmeiras undue access to end of Libertadores”, explains an excerpt of the document filed by the athletic team.

Palmeiras has not yet officially manifested itself about the request made by Atlético-MG. Asked about the topic after the game, the International Board, the body that elaborates the rules of football, stated in a statement that the goal was legal and that the rules of the game must be understood and applied according to its “spirit” and “intention”.