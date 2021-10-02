Atlético-MG asks for annulment of semifinal against Palmeiras due to invasion by Deyverson

This Friday (1), in a document addressed to Conmebol, the Atlético-MG asked that the semifinal back game of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees, last Tuesday (28), at Mineirão, had its result changed – 1 to 0 favorable for the rooster – or for the same to be played again. The information was first broadcast by “Rádio Itatiaia” and confirmed by ESPN Brazil.

The Conmebol Libertadores final will be held on November 27, at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The match, which ended in a draw 1-1, ended with the elimination of the Minas Gerais club from the continental competition. On request, the rooster he reasoned that the equalizer of the Paulistas, noted by Dudu, would have been irregular due to an invasion of the field by forward Deyverson during the move.

“It so happens that the goal scored by Palmeiras, 66 minutes into the match, was an invasion of Deyverson’s substitute athlete’s field, which was exactly inside the field and close to the pitch, even at the time of scoring the goal,” he began by say the club from Minas Gerais in the document.

Atlético also relied on rule 3.9 of the International Football Association Board to justify the alleged irregularity at the time of the alviverde goal.

“If, after scoring a goal, the referee perceives that a substitute player of the team that scored it was in the field at that moment, the referee must invalidate it and restart the game with a direct free kick, taken from the place where the extra person was,” he continued.

In the letter, Atlético also recalled that Deyverson even received a yellow card after the bid and, therefore, according to the Minas Gerais club: “there was no misinterpretation of the facts, but, in fact, a flagrant and inexcusable error of law, which had as a consequence, the notoriously invalid goal was scored, which gave Palmeiras undue access to the final of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2021,” the club said in another section.

Finally, the club from Minas Gerais made some requests to the governing body of South American football on the subject, including that the return game has a result determined in a 1-0 favorable to Atlético and, if not understood, that the match be again disputed.

In the first leg, Palmeiras and Atlético tied 0-0, at Allianz Parque, in a match where forward Hulk lost a penalty to the miners. In Mineirão, with the 1 to 1, Alviverde was the one who advanced to the final due to the goal scored away from home.