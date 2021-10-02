Atlético-MG submits a request to Conmebol for the annulment of the game against Palmeiras

Atlético-MG wants the annulment of the return game of the Libertadores semifinals, in which it was eliminated by Palmeiras, last Tuesday, September 28, at Mineirão. The club from Minas Gerais sent a letter to Conmebol on Wednesday, 29, the day after the game, asking that the match in which they drew 1-1 with Verdão be annulled.

In the documentation sent by Galo, the club attached images of attacker Deyverson’s field invasion before the conclusion of the move that led to Dudu’s goal, tying the match and eliminating the team from the South American competition.

Atlético requested the establishment of a Disciplinary Procedure against Palmeiras, based on article 62, item 1, item “b”, of the 2021 Disciplinary Code, seeking a sanction to the São Paulo club, pursuant to article 7, item 3 , paragraph T of the same regulation, to (i) annul the goal scored by Dudu and determine the result of the match in 1 x 0 for Atlético-MG, which would qualify them for the Libertadores final.

If the request for annulment is not accepted, the Rooster wants the game to be repeated, based on article 7, item 3, item “k”, of the Disciplinary Code.

-According to Rule 3.9 of Laws of the Game 21/22 of the International Football Association Board, if, after scoring a goal, the referee realizes that a substitute player of the team that scored it was on the field at that time, the referee must invalidate it and restart the logo with a direct free kick, executed from the place where the extra person was, said Atlético’s office to Conmebol.

Another point of argument for Atlético’s requests is referee Wilmar Roldán’s summary, who says he saw Deyverson’s field invasion with the help of the VAR, which even generated a yellow card for the Palmeiras player.

-It should be noted that the presence of the substitute athlete Deyverson Brum Silva Acosta inside the field was noticed by the referee of the match after the goal was scored and before the game was restarted, as extracted from the Match Summary. So much so that the aforementioned athlete was punished with a yellow card precisely for the invasion of the field, which reveals the incorrect application of the rules of the logo, especially those provided for in item 3.9 of Laws of the Game 21/22 of the International Football Association Board-diz another part of the office, which continued:

-In this sense, it is understood that we are not facing a misinterpretation of the facts, but, in fact, a flagrant and inexcusable error of law, which resulted in the scoring of a notoriously invalid goal, which gave undue access to Palmeiras to final of the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2021- completed the Minas Gerais team.

Audios released by Conmebol confirm that VAR saw Deyverson’s invasion in a goal by Palmeiras

The controversy that permeated the refereeing role in the duel between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG in the Libertadores semifinal was clarified. In audios from the VAR booth released by Conmebol, it was found that the video team noticed the field invasion by Deyverson.

The infraction took place during the tying goal, which guaranteed Verdão’s classification. On the move, when Gabriel Veron passed Nathan Silva, shirt 9, who was warming up, entered the playing field. As a result, he was cautioned with a yellow card.

Check out the dialogue between the referees:

– You can warn the player who is warming up, who celebrated the goal – says one of the assistants.

– All right. Number 9 Who was warned? – asks the VAR referee, Andres Cunha.

– From Palmeiras – clarifies the assistant in the video.

In addition to this point, the video arbitration took the opportunity to check two other possible irregularities. First, if there was a touch of hand in Dudu’s submission, and then if Gabriel Veron had dislodged his defender with some missing charge. As none was confirmed, the goal was validated.

After the match, Deyverson mocked the move with a post citing that “they wanted to find something, not to mention the achievement”. On social networks, many fans condemned the attacker’s irresponsibility, who could have harmed Palmeiras in the decisive match.

