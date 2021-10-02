Atlético-MG x Internacional: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

+ See the Brazilian Championship Series A table

Leader of the competition with 46 points (73% of use), Atlético-MG needs to absorb the hard blow of the elimination in Libertadores, last Tuesday. He has an important game to keep the undefeated phase at the Brazilian Nationals (14 games). At home, with the presence of the fans, they can expand their advantage at the top by 11 points, if Palmeiras lose and Fortaleza doesn’t win. Cuca’s team, on the other hand, had three draws in the last five games.

Inter goes to Mineirão defending an unbeaten run of eight games. With three victories in the three rounds played by the Brasileirão second round, the team of coach Diego Aguirre occupies seventh place in the competition table. With 32 points, Colorado wants to continue in the good phase to keep fighting for a place in the G-4.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

Galo got another low in attack, with Eduardo Vargas’ ankle injury (also cut from the Chilean team’s call-up). Diego Costa is still undergoing treatment for a muscle injury. Coach Cuca will maintain the defensive line that faced Palmeiras. There is doubt about the formation of the duo (or trio?) up ahead. Hulk should play alongside Savarino, with Zaracho and Nacho at frame, Allan and Jair at defensive midfielders. Keno, recovered, should remain on the bench, an option for the second half.

The Likely Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Hulk and Savarino

Who is out: Diego Costa and Eduardo Vargas (in the medical department)

Hanging: Dodô, Eduardo Sasha, Hulk and Zaracho

International – Coach: Diego Aguirre

Inter will have two changes in the team in relation to the team used in the victory over Bahia. Saravia and Moisés regained their places on the flanks, with the rest of the base of the team used by Diego Aguirre in the last round.

Probable International: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenílson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto

Hanging: Victor Cuesta, Yuri Alberto, Hector, Bruno Méndez and Paulo Victor

Who is out: Heitor (muscle discomfort), Carlos Palacios (limit of foreigners) and Rodrigo Moledo and Vinicius Mello (injured)

