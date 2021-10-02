Atlético seeks ‘night of redemption’ and focuses on the national cup’s dream

If the board of Atlético-MG still insists that Conmebol review the goal of Palmeiras classification in the final of the Copa Libertadores, last Tuesday (28), today (2) the squad tries to leave this story behind. Coming from elimination, the team faces Internacional back to Brasileirão, to protect and, why not, increase their lead in the championship. The match starts at 9 pm, at Mineirão.

Galo goes into the field with 46 points, eight more than Palmeiras himself. With two games in hand, Flamengo is also a strong candidate and appears, at the moment, with 11 points less.

Internacional, in turn, dreams of joining the G-4. In seventh place, with 32, the team of Uruguayan Diego Aguirre, in addition to a triumph in Belo Horizonte, seeks to extend the streak undefeated in the competition, which has lasted eight rounds. On the other hand, they will face Alvinegro, who doesn’t lose an incredible 14 games and who has the best defense, with only 13 goals conceded in 21 games played.

Drops to Cuca

For tonight’s duel, the athletic commander will not be able to count on two important pieces of the offensive system. Still treating his thigh injury, Diego Costa remains under the care of the club’s medical department. The other is Chilean Eduardo Vargas.

Called to defend the Chilean team in the next three rounds of the South American qualifiers, the striker was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and, in addition to embezzling La Roja, is also a casualty at the Minas Gerais club.

Gunner’s Fast

Atletico-MG’s top scorer this season, with 21 goals scored, striker Hulk also enters the field this Saturday in search of personal redemption. Without scoring for three matches for Alvinegro, the 35-year-old from Paraíba needs to score again to keep the good numbers in 2021. In addition, helping Galo win another victory in the Brasileirão will be a kind of icing on the cake.

If “everyone expects something from a Saturday night”, as Lulu Santos suggests in one of her most famous compositions, fans of the club already know what to ask for.

Datasheet:

Atlético-MG x International

Reason: 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: October 2, 2021

Location and time: Mineirão (Belo Horizonte); 9 pm (from Brasilia)

Arbitration: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa. VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho; all from São Paulo.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho; Sasha (Savarino) and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

International: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso, Edenilson, Patrick and Taison; Yuri Alberto. Coach: Diego Aguirre.

Broadcast: Sportv and Première. O UOL Score also follows the duel in real time.