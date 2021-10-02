Atltico triggers Conmebol to nullify a goal for Palmeiras or repeat the match

O



The semifinal round game ended in a draw by 1-1. Atltico ended up being eliminated from the competition by the criterion of the goal scored as a visitor. On the day following the match, the club sent the complaint to Conmebol requesting a review of the bid. See below for document details.

“It so happens that the goal scored by Palmeiras, 68 minutes into the match, was preceded by an invasion of the field of the substitute athlete Deyverson Brum Silva Acosta, who was exactly inside the field, and close to the shot, even at the time of scoring the goal “, says excerpt from the note.

The Atltico also cites that Deyverson was warned with a yellow card for invading the field, but that referee Wilmar Roldan, from Colombia, “ignored” the irregularity. “Although the referee of the match has punished the aforementioned athlete with a yellow card, he failed to apply the rules of the game, which determine the annulment of the goal”.

In the complaint, Atltico cited Rule 3.9 of Laws of the Game 21/22 of the International Football Association Board. “If, after scoring a goal, the referee realizes that a substitute player of the team that scored it was on the field at that moment, the referee must invalidate it and restart the game with a direct free kick, taken from the place where the extra person was”. No VAR analysis

The video arbitration (VAR) did not analyze the irregularity of Deyverson in the goal of Palmeiras in Mineiro. On Wednesday, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) released the referees’ audios in the bids in which they analyze – and validate – the goals of the two teams. The focus of the analysis of Dudu’s goal is a possible offside and a possible lack of Gabriel Veron in the play, which did not occur. Deyverson quoted, but not for the invasion of the field. The assistant (not identified by Conmebol) suggests to referee Wilmar Roldn (COL) that he apply a yellow card to the striker from Palmeira for celebrating the goal towards the stands of Mineiro in provocation. read the dialogue

Field assistant (unidentified):



“Give a yellow card to the player who is warming up and celebrated the goal for the stands. The one in front of you, Roldn, celebrated the goal for the stands.” Juan Soto (VEN), VAR assistant:



“They gave someone a yellow card.” Andrs Cunha (URU), VAR:



“Number 9 (Deyverson) got a yellow card, what team?” Juan Soto (VEN), VAR assistant:



“From Palmeiras.” Next, Cunha signals that the field referee can restart the game, as he did not identify an irregularity in the goal: “We can restart. Goal confirmed”. provocation

Also on Wednesday, forward Deyverson provoked athletic fans on social media. “Say what you want. We’re in the final. You want to look for something not to talk about our achievement, right!? It’s no use, we’re in the final. A wink of envy,” published the striker.

Atltico 1 x 1 Palmeiras: photos of the elimination of the Rooster at Libertadores

