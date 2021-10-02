Axie Infinity Announces $60M Free in AXS and Staking with 1.238% API, a New Way to Make Money with the Game

The company responsible for the development of Axie Infinity (AXS) one of the biggest play-to-earn games of the moment, announced that it is distributing more than $60 million in AXS tokens to game users.

According to the company, around 800,000 AXS tokens for users who started playing the game before October 26, 2020 when Axie was still in its infancy.

Also according to the company, the action is a way of thanking the first users who helped to popularize and to make the game that has been established as the main one in its category to grow nowadays.

In addition to AXS distribution, Axie announced a new way to make money with the game, by staking the AXS token, news that had already been aired by the company and is one of the main releases awaited by users.

This way with the activation of AXS token staking this allows users to earn cryptocurrencies by depositing it into a smart contract. The token deposit option now is available on the platform, as well as the distribution of prizes.

“Staking allows you to lock your precious AXS to earn rewards on that same token” says the game’s development team on their blog

Axie Infinity

Also according to the company, as Axie Infinity’s decentralization plans advance, the deposited tokens will not only serve to generate rewards, but will also allow the user to participate in the game’s governance as it happens with decentralized finance platforms (DeFi).

“Each AXS token represents a small part of the Axie universe. With that in mind, we consider staking as a way to reward community members for having a long-term mindset and blocking their AXS tokens,” said Sky Mavis, the studio Vietnamese who created the game.

Currently, the reward for staking is 1,238% per year, but the trend is for this number to decrease as new users deposit their tokens into the smart contract.

Along with the announcement, the Sky Mavis team prepared a video tutorial showing how to deposit the AXS token to earn rewards.

