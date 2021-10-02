Axie Infinity announces its own exchange and cryptocurrency reaches new historical high – Cryptocurrencies

Axie Infinity Game Home Screen

SAO PAULO – The game Axie Infinity (AXS) announced this Friday (1) that it will launch a decentralized exchange (DEX) to trade its ecosystem’s digital assets, such as axies, virtual characters in the form of non-fungible tokens. The information was revealed to The Scoop podcast.

According to developer Sky Mavis, the product is expected to fill a known gap in the game, which currently forces users to go through a laborious and expensive process to cash in on rewards or invest capital in creating newer and stronger characters.

To The Block, Axie Infinity growth leader Jeff Zirlin said, “People want to acquire and use their tokens in the same place, without having to constantly use a bridge.”

He refers to the bridge tool between Ethereum and Ronin, a sidechain (sort of parallel network) optimized for the Axie Infinity game.

The new DEX will run directly in this environment, improving the experience by preventing players from having to transfer assets between blockchains at each new transaction – in theory, trades can be made in the Ronin wallet itself, where the user already receives their rewards for completed tasks, paid in Smooth Love Potion (SLP).

The news was enough to boost the price of the AXS governance token, which, along with the SLP, also fuels the creation and improvement of characters in NFT format. Around 6pm, the asset was up more than 50%, quoted at around US$111, after reaching a historic high of US$117.03 earlier.

Axie Infinity exploded into adoption in 2021 and already has about 1.7 million active users. Brazil is among the countries with the largest number of players on the platform and already attracts the attention of the e-sports world.

To InfoMoney, Xisde, formerly Team X, confirmed plans to invest in the Axie Infinity market in the country. Still without revealing values, the electronic sports organization that is known for the Free Fire team and preaches diversity, intends to create its own little school “to fight for the heads of the world rankings” of the game that runs on blockchain.

