Axie Infinity game revenue drops 40% in September but AXS token breaks record price; understand

The popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity appears to have taken a break from growth and, for the first time this year, generated less revenue than the previous month.

According to data from Axie World, an Axie Infinity economy tracker, the game generated US$220.3 million in September, 40% less than the record revenue of US$364.4 million achieved in August.

This revenue refers to the fees in Ethereum (ETH) generated by the game through the negotiation of non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the official market and in the breeding system, used by players to generate new Axies. In fact, breeding fees accounted for almost 90% of total September revenue, around 58,538 ETH.

Axie Infinity Monthly Revenue. (Source: Axie World)

Since January, Axie Infinity has gradually increased its revenue every month. However, September halted the game’s accelerated growth by not being able to sustain such a positive performance as the previous month.

Although the hype seems to be waning, Axie Infinity still generates much more revenue than other decentralized protocols. According to Token Terminal, the game generated more money than OpenSea ($70 million), dYdX ($40 million) and Filecoin ($26 million).

In the big picture, Axie Infinity is second only to Ethereum that accumulates revenue of US$ 823 million in the last 30 days.

The project’s native cryptocurrencies also continue with a very positive performance. The AXS governance token, for example, hit a new price record of $96 this Friday, October 1st.

The token used to pay player rewards, the Smooth Love Potion (SLP), is still traded at a price 80% lower than the historical maximum. According to CoinMarkepCap, the SLP is worth $0.07, up 15% in the last 24 hours.

Changes to Axie Infinity

To try to help keep Axie Infinity’s economy in check, the company behind the game, Sky Mavis, has released a series of updates in recent weeks.

Last Thursday (23), developers lowered the game’s entry cost by lowering the fees charged in the breeding system from 2 AXS to 1 AXS.

While the same update has increased the amount of SLPs needed to create Axies — as a way of containing coin inflation since tokens are burned at the time of breeding — the changes made it cheaper to form a full team of 3 NFTs, mandatory for enter the game.

Another novelty released yesterday (30) and which helped in the appreciation of the cryptocurrency was the launch of the AXS staking service, which allows investors to “lock” their AXS for a certain time as a way to earn interest in reward.