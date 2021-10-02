Axie Infinity to enter the DeFi sector with the launch of a decentralized brokerage

Axie Infinity (AXS), one of the game startups of blockchain more popular, is bridging the nascent gaming world and the decentralized finance market with the launch of a new decentralized brokerage (DEX).

The new product, announced exclusively on The Block’s The Scoop podcast, will facilitate the trading of used tokens within its ecosystem. Axie Infinity, released by Sky Maven, allows users to buy, sell and create creatures called “axies”.

The project supported by ConsenSys has become the spirit of its time (“zeitgeist”) of the crypto market in the Philippines, where users are playing to win cryptocurrencies which serve as supplementary income.

While the project has seen its user base grow from around 38,000 active users in April to approximately 1.7 million active users in August, interest in the game has waned in recent weeks.

Weekly volume dropped from its peak of $220 million to about $130 million.

DEX will be able to help keep users playing by removing certain existing snags for players who need to move their tokens off the platform to exchange them.

DEX will be built on Ronin, a parallel blockchain linked to Ethereum and designed specifically for Axie Infinity.

“People want to acquire and use their tokens in the same place, without having to constantly use a bridge,” Jeff Zirlin, growth leader at Axie Infinity, told The Block.

Recently, Axie Infinity completed a $7.6 million financing round that attracted big investors such as billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban.