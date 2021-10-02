bag prices fall in two squares; check the quotes

Soy prices had a general fall on this farm with few deals in the Brazilian market. After the USDA report, futures contracts plummeted in Chicago, putting pressure on benchmarks in Brazil. Given this scenario, buyers left the market.

In some regions, the fall was milder due to the rise in the dollar. But in others, the losses were significant, with the drop in premiums adding pressure:

– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag dropped from BRL 173.00 to BRL 172.00

– Region of Missions: the price dropped from BRL 172.00 to BRL 171.00

– Port of Rio Grande: the price dropped from BRL 177.00 to BRL 176.00

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price went from BRL 171.50 to BRL 170.50 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag dropped from BRL 177.00 to BRL 175.00

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag collapsed from BRL 172.00 to BRL 163.50

– Gold (MS): the price dropped from BRL 163.00 to BRL 161.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag plummeted from BRL 169.00 to BRL 162.00

Chicago and the soy

Soy futures contracts traded on the Chicago Commodities Exchange (CBOT) closed Thursday at sharply lower prices. The market was pressured by the quarterly inventory report of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which indicated a number well above the expected.

The November position ended September with a devaluation of 2.82%. In the quarter, the commodity retreated 10.22%.

Quarterly inventories totaled 256 million bushels. The volume stored fell 51% compared to the same period in 2020. The number was below the market’s expectation of 172 million bushels. Of the total, 68.1 million bushels are stored with producers, down 52%. Off-farm stocks total 188 million bushels, down 51%.

The US soybean crop in 2020 was revised upwards by the USDA. Production is now estimated at 4,216 bushels, up 80.8 million bushels from the previous forecast. In tonnes, production is now estimated at 114.75 million tonnes.

The planted area was revised to 83.4 million acres. The harvested area is projected at 82.6 million acres. Average yield is now estimated at 51 bushels per acre, up 0.8 bushel.

US net soybean exports for the 2021/22 season beginning Sept. 1 were 1,093,900 tonnes for the week ended Sept. 23. China led purchases with 776,500 tonnes.

For 2022/23, sales were 7,800 tons. Analysts expected exports between 700,000 and 1.2 million tonnes, adding up the two seasons.

Soybean contracts for November delivery closed down 27.75 cents a bushel or 2.16% at $12.56 a bushel. The January position was quoted at $12.65 1/2 a bushel, down 28.00 cents or 2.16%.

In by-products, the December position of bran closed with a low of US$ 12.50 or 3.66% to US$ 328.70 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in December closed at 58.69 cents of the dollar, up 0.86 cents or 1.48%.

Exchange

The dollar ended the session at a high of 0.34%, quoted at R$ 5.4490 for sale. On the day of Ptax closing (rate on which next month’s contracts will be based), in addition to the domestic inflationary risk that does not dissipate, the US currency gains strength against the real. In September, the dollar appreciated 5.6%, while, in the quarter, it increased 9.59%.