Bahia Notícias / Health / News / Health professionals over 50 receive 3rd dose this Saturday; Look

The city of Salvador will expand the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Health workers aged 50 or over this Saturday (2). Immunization is open to professionals who took the second dose until April 21, 2021. It is necessary to have your name listed on the Municipal Health Department website (look here).

The application of the 3rd dose will also be open to the elderly aged 60 years and over and patients on hemodialysis. Whoever completed the vaccination schedule at home, through Vacina Express, does not need to make a new request. The teams will continue to visit the Aged Long Stay Institutions to immunize the public.

The recap for those who have not yet taken the first dose also continues, as well as the application of the second dose with the immunizing agents Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac. For those who took the 1st dose in other municipalities, the Secretariat continues with the flow of making the request for the 2nd dose by registering with the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is happening gradually.

Anyone in the same situation and have not yet registered with the Ombudsman must do so through the website (access here), stating the full name; CPF; date of the 1st dose and the deadline for the 2nd dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone. After this step, it is necessary to wait for the SMS contact informing the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. The city government says that those who have already registered but have not yet received contact from the Health Ombudsman, must wait for the communication to make an appointment.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITHOUT comorbidities, 12 to 17 years old – 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Adolescents must have their name on the SMS website and be accompanied by their parents or other person responsible for the vaccination. Parents must present original identification document with photo. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it is also necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thrus: Faculdade Universo (ACM Avenue) and Shopping Bela Vista.

Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I) and Official Club of the Military Police (Oil)

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL: 8AM TO 4PM

Only pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) over 12 years old who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine and have their name on the SMS website will be able to seek immunization points.

At the time of vaccination, it is necessary to present an official identification document with photo, in addition to: a printed copy of the medical prescription for pregnant women and a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate for postpartum women.

Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and postpartum women under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other responsible person at the time of vaccination. Parents must present original photo identification at the time of immunization. In the case of another legal guardian, it is also necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS FROM 12 TO 17 YEARS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE: 8AM TO 4PM

Adolescents must have their name on the SMS website and be accompanied by their parents or other guardian. Parents must present original identification document with photo. In the case of another responsible person, in addition to the identification document with photo, it is necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

1st DOSE – RESEARCH OF PEOPLE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER: 8AM TO 4PM

It is necessary to have the name in the SMS list

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba) and FBDC Brotas.

Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Imbuí and FBDC Brotas.

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8AM TO 4PM

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for October 28 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros) and Unijorge (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Curralinho, USF Pirajá, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras) and USF San Martim III.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8AM TO 4PM

Tomorrow all people who have the booster date against CoronaVac’s Covid-19 scheduled for until October 3rd can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8AM TO 4PM

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for October 28 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina.

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vale do Matatu, USF Federation and CSU Pernambués.

3rd DOSE: PEOPLE AGE 60 YEARS OR OVER – 8AM TO 4PM

The application of the third dose will be administered to seniors aged 60 years or more who took the second dose until April 21, 2021. Before going to the health posts, they should check if their name is on the list on the SMS website.

The Vacina Express service is also available for this public (see here), as well as for people who are bedridden or with limited mobility. Anyone who has had access to the service does not need to register again in the system.

vaccineexpress. Cheers. savior. ba. government br

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (2nd FLOOR STORE – ENTRANCE F0 – 9 am to 4 pm), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim ) and USF Cajazeiras V.

3rd DOSE: PATIENTS ON HEMODIALYSIS – 8 AM TO 4 PM

Those who received the 2nd dose until September 4, 2021 can go to the immunization posts. It is necessary to have the name in the list of the Municipal Health Department website.

3rd DOSE: HEALTH WORKERS 50 YEARS OLD OR OVER – 8AM TO 4PM

They can go to the point who received the 2nd dose until April 21, 2021. It is necessary to have the name in the list of the Municipal Health Department website.

