Barbecue inflation of 17.5% takes away the flavor of weekend leisure; check out the highs of meat and beer

Not even when it comes to escaping the problems of everyday life to meet friends and family with a grilled meat and a cold beer, Brazilians cannot escape indigestible inflation. The high average price, which already exceeds 10% in a year, also leaves its mark on what is a heritage of the middle class: the weekend barbecue.

Meat is one of the main villains of high prices and, in the last 12 months, the “barbecue inflation” rose more than 17%, according to a calculation made by the Getulio Vargas Foundation at the request of EXTRA. Even more than the average for food and beverages, which is at 13.36%.

Weight in pocket: With high meat, egg production shoots up

Rump steak, sausage and rump rose more than 20%. And the bill does not yet include what is already being called a coup de grace in Brazilian happiness: since yesterday, beer is on average 10% more expensive in the country.

In recent months, soaring inflation has eroded Brazilians’ already shaky income and helped push millions of Brazilians into misery and hunger.

In the middle class, the way was to change habits and adapt the menu. At the home of economics student João Pereira, 22, the steak was replaced by sausage. If before the purchase of barbecue was 2kg of meat for each 1kg of sausage, now it is 1.5kg for each. Sausage, in addition to being cheaper, rose less than beef. The kilo of steak increased 28.99% and sausage, 21.38%.

Even so, the bill went up: from R$130 on average that the family spent before lighting the fire to R$200 now.

Dollar and China Demand

Even the second-rate meat, which was the alternative for those who had to tighten the budget, is becoming prohibitive, with “premium meat price”, complains Pereira:

— It greatly reduces the desire to have a barbecue. It affects when choosing what we are going to consume. Then you have to choose something else, instead of having a barbecue, because the price is unaffordable.

Economist Matheus Peçanha, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), explains that the strong rise in the dollar and the increase in demand for meat in general in China caused the price of protein here in Brazil to skyrocket.

— The result is that producers prefer to sell abroad, as it is more profitable and, therefore, has less left over for the domestic market. With this increase in external competition, the price also increases — says Peçanha.

According to economists, as beef is priced in dollars on the international market, each time the real is devalued, the more expensive protein becomes. Chicken is the other option for meat. Which has a perverse effect on prices. This cheaper option becomes more expensive as demand for beef goes to chicken consumption. For this reason, the price has already risen by 30.08%.

Economist Fábio Romão, from LCA Consultores, says that the real lost 30% of its value against the dollar last year. While the price of corn rose 68.8% in the same period and soybeans, 79.4%. The expressive variation of these products also increases the price of meat, recalls Peçanha. Corn and soy are used in animal feed. The drought has affected the pasture, and ranchers are needing to use more feed for livestock.

With all these factors playing against barbecue, it’s getting rarer. Nutrition student João Pedro Oddo used to meet monthly with two friends for a barbecue. The frequency is no longer the same.

— We don’t do it once a month, beer is no longer everyone’s favorite brand, it can’t be done anymore. And now we are looking for a market, go in two or three and pick up where the meat is cheaper.

