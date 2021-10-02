Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in possible last game for coach Ronald Koeman | spanish football

The mood is the end of the line . Barcelona will face Atlético de Madrid this Saturday, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, facing the imminent resignation of coach Ronald Koeman. The Catalan press already takes this for granted , but the club has not officially commented.

Barça president Joan Laporta was at the Joan Gamper Training Center on Friday and did not speak to the coach. By the way, the Dutchman refused to answer about his relationship with the manager, during the troubled pre-classic press conference for the Spanish Championship — with the right to paraphrase an interview in which compatriot Louis Van Gaal announced his departure from the same club, in 2000.

— Good morning, friends of the press! I follow here, however.

I’m sick of defending myself. They didn’t tell me anything, but I have ears, I have eyes, and I know that a lot of things get filtered out.” — Ronald Koeman, during a press conference last Friday

Suspended, Ronald Koeman will not even be at the edge of the field. Only a resounding victory could give him survival in office, but the outcome of this story seems to be enshrined after several troubled episodes and bad performances in recent months.

Captain in the first Champions League won by Barcelona in 1992, the Dutchman returned to the club as coach in august last year, with a contract until June 2022. Right away, dismissed striker Luis Suárez it’s the Arturo Vidal steering wheel. Midfielder Ivan Rakitic also departed. Many changes in the midst of the financial crisis.

Barça were irregular throughout most of last season. He won the Copa del Rey title, but was eliminated by PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League, and lost steam against Atlético and Real Madrid in the final stretch of the Spanish Championship.

The calendar turned, and Messi just walked away. For Koeman, the toughest moment at Barcelona. The pre-season was troubled in several ways, even for the enrollment of reinforcements in the Spanish league. The financial squeeze has also caused the Griezmann transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Last month, Koeman had public barb exchanges with Joan Laporta over who had “the power” over the team.

Barça have played eight games so far in 2021/22. He won three, drew three and lost two. The two defeats were precisely in the Champions League — worst start of the team in the history of the competition. And the last one, 3-0 for Benfica, would have been the “shovel of lime” in the board’s view.

In his defense of criticism for the team’s poor performance, the Dutch coach uses as arguments: the high number of injuries in the squad (Dembélé and Agüero remain out); the lack of athletes with speed and good one-on-one; many young athletes.

— I don’t know if another coach could get more (from the group). There are many young people. The technician’s job is to do something with the parts that are there. If I had a money bag, I would have Messi here and other players to dominate and pressure – commented Koeman.

Many names have been raised in recent days to replace it. Xavi, now at Al-Saad, Qatar. Andrea Pirlo, who left Juventus. Marcelo Gallardo, from River Plate. Robert Martínez, Belgium national team. Even Ralf Rangnick, now CEO of Lokomotiv Moscow.

After Saturday’s derby, Barcelona should take advantage of the game-free period because of the FIFA date to settle with a new coach, according to local press. The next match is on October 17, against Valencia. That same day, there will be an assembly of club members, and Laporta intends to have a name defined by then.

Koeman has the support of Simeone

Atletico Madrid’s start to the season isn’t the best either, with 66% success in nine games. However, the atmosphere is much more relaxed than at Camp Nou. Atlético currently occupies fourth place in the Spanish Championship standings, with 14 points (and one game more). Barça is seventh, with 12.

For this Saturday’s derby, coach Diego Simeone will be without forward Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh, which even caused the cut of the Brazilian team. Suspended, defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is another certain absence. Simeone sought to show support for Koeman, his fellow officer.

— Surely (he) will be in an awkward situation. All colleagues respect Koeman. We’ll always do it,” he said.