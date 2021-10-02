Barcelona’s locker room had an argument between Koeman and one of the ‘sacred cows’ of the cast, says the newspaper

Madrid’s athletic and Barcelona duel this Saturday (2), at 4 pm (GMT), at Wanda Metropolitano, for the 8th round of Laliga, with transmission LIVE by ESPN on Star+. The derby could be worth the stay of Ronald Koeman in charge of the Catalan team, which is not making a good start to the season.

According to information published by the newspaper sport, at half-time against the Benfica, last Wednesday (29), at Estádio da Luz, by the Champions League, there was an argument between the Dutch coach and one of the ”sacred cows” of the cast in the dressing room. At the time, the team was losing 1-0 and ended up taking two more goals in the second stage.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The setback for the Portuguese was the second in a row in the Champions League. Barça had already lost 3-0 to the Bayern Munchen at the premiere of the competition. As a result, the Catalan team is group E’s lantern and runs the risk of not advancing to the round of 16.

This Saturday, Koeman will have one more opportunity to try to reverse the situation. even pressed, President Johan Laporta guaranteed that the coach will remain ahead of the team regardless of the outcome of the game..

Barça occupies seventh place in the Spanish Championship, with 12 points in 6 games, with 3 wins and 3 draws.