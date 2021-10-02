Battlefield 2042 will ban cheaters permanently without notice

Game launch is scheduled for the month of November

With the beta version of Battlefield 2042 very next to be released, 6th to 7th of October for those who reserved early access, the concern of Electronic Arts and dice regarding game security has increased. Thinking about it, the AND THE let go, through a communicated on the game’s official website, a note from update on the subject. Among the initiatives publicized to promote a more positive gaming experience is the adoption of EAC (Easy-Anti Cheat), like main tool Anti Cheat about the game. the EAC is also present in games like Apex Legends, Fortnite and Dead by Daylight.

The note communicates that there will be no prior notice or suspensions in case of cheat. whoever is caught will be disconnected in the middle of the match. It is worth remembering that, because it is a game crossplay, the cheater will be banned from all platforms and can also receive an IP and Hardware ban, if necessary. Who wants to resort at measures taken against the account must access the portal of EA help.

Very before the arrival of the game in your final version, in August, the sale of hacks for Battlefield 2042 had already started. The sites that marketed the cheats promised that there would be a version for players to stay in good rankings already in trial version of the game. Sellers also highlighted that the use of the programs is safe.

The Positive Game of Battlefield 2042

In the statement, Dice classified as Positive Gaming the possibility of players having healthy social interactions while playing. Among the steps taken to promote this the developer created community guidelines; allowed complaints by abusive chat or voice chat, offensive name, cheat, game sabotage, offensive name and harassment. Furthermore, it is possible to block other players, ensuring that they can no longer send messages or chat via voice chat.



Battlefield 2042 will be available on November 19th and will be released to Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PC, via Origin, Steam and Epic Games Store. The game is already in pre sale, with variable price depending on the platform. THE standard PC version is available for BRL 249.00.

