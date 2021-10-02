BC president says he is surprised by the persistent rise in inflation

posted on 10/02/2021 06:00



Campos Neto admitted that core inflation (a measure that excludes seasonal factors) is way above the target – (credit: Thiago Fagundes/CB/DA Press)

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said yesterday that the persistent rise in inflation surprised the autarchy, but he ruled out any possibility of adjusting the goals set by the government. The objective, he assured, is to meet the inflation targets, even if it is necessary to raise interest rates a lot.

“Selic will be what it has to be to reach the goal (in 2022 and 2023)”, he pointed out. Campos Neto disagreed with some financial market analysts for whom it will be necessary to “adjust the target for 2022”. “We don’t believe in adjusted goals. We believe in achieving goals”, he said, at an online event organized by the Morgan Stanley bank.

According to a determination by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the inflation target for 2021 is 3.75% and for next year, 3.5% — allowing for a variation of up to two percentage points. The commitment for this year is considered lost by analysts, since the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulates an increase of 10.05% in 12 months. But the 2022 target is still considered achievable.

Campos Neto admitted that core inflation (a measure that excludes seasonal factors) is far above the target, with a large share of prices being spread, but he said that interest rates should behave as needed to avoid any additional pressure.

According to him, it is possible that the highest level for inflation will be registered exactly in the data of September 2021, but, in the following months, a retreat could occur. He also reinforced that the public debt tends to have better prospects of decline, which are not only due to inflation.

“When you look at the economists’ projections, that’s not what you see (debt explosion in the future),” he added. “What impacts are the expectations”, he reinforced. According to economist Cesar Bergo, a partner-consultant at Corretora OpenInvest, this year, “Campos Neto will have to send a letter to Congress to explain the breach of the inflation target ceiling, even with the Basic Interest Rate (Selic) at 6, 25% a year, contrary to analysts’ expectations that both interest rates and inflation would be lower than 2020”.

At the Morgan Stanley event, the BC president also commented on the fiscal noise generated by the discussion of Auxílio Brasil, the new social program to be carried out by the government, on how this program will be financed and how long it will last. And also that there are many expectations about the payment of court orders, a bill for pending court cases that reaches R$89 billion. “Many of these questions have not been answered,” he admitted. “It is important to turn this page”, he reinforced.

Flávio Serrano, chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos, recalled that the increase in the projected inflation target has not been carried out by the Central Bank since 2004. “It will be a necessity, now, for 2022. However, what the BC president has done is to reassure the market and reiterate what was discussed and decided by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). In other words, raise interest rates as much as necessary,” he said.