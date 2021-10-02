Before being called up by Tite, Arthur Cabral did not expect the Brazilian team and still regrets the lack of chances at Palmeiras

Forward Arthur Cabral received excellent news last Friday (1). Due to the injury of Matheus Cunha, the forward of the Basel was summoned to the Brazilian Team by coach Tite for the South American qualifiers for the world Cup.

In an interview with Football in the World, at the YouTube of the sports channels of Disney, on September 30, the 23-year-old player, who had not yet been called up, revealed that it was not a surprise, until then, to be out of the call.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect that much. Of course, we always think that it can be, even more than living a great time. But, I try to focus on my work here. We have made a good start to the season, with humbly excellent numbers. My focus is to maintain these numbers. Keep calling the fans’ attention, I believe the coaching staff is watching, I’m sure that if it’s time to give me an opportunity, they will certainly do it,” he began by stating.

Before heading to Switzerland, Arthur Cabral had spells in Ceará and palm trees, At the Alviverde, arrived under high expectations after standing out wearing the shirt of the voice.

Arthur Cabral during a game between Basel and Eintracht Frankfurt, for the Europa League Getty Images

However, there were only five games and one goal for the São Paulo club. And the striker spoke about the lack of opportunities he had in the team in 2019.

“The Palmeiras fans could be saying: ‘Arthur really passed here, he had opportunities and he didn’t respond’. This could have happened, because they are football stuff. But what happened was that I didn’t have opportunities. So, I can’t say what would have happened if I had the opportunity. There’s nothing to say (laughs). The time I spent at Palmeiras served as a learning curve. If today I’m living this moment here in Basel, it’s certainly due to the time I spent at Palmeiras, learning and evolving”.