Before Liverpool v Manchester City, Guardiola praises Klopp: “He made me a better coach” | english football

– He and his teams (Klopp) helped me to be a better coach. He put me on another level to think about it. To prove to myself what I have to do to be a better coach with our teams to try and beat them. And that’s why I’m still around. In addition to winning the titles, there are some coaches, and Jürgen is one of them, who challenge you to try to step forward – said the Spaniard.

In all, Guardiola and Klopp faced each other 21 times. Always in the classics Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund or Manchester City vs Liverpool. The numbers show the balance between the two: eight victories for the Spaniard, eight victories for the German and five more draws. The City coach said every game between the two was good, given the way the teams play, and said the opponent has an “absolutely faster” style.