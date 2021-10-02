BepiColombo space mission sends its 1st Mercury PHOTO showing the planet’s craters and plains

The photo sent by the joint mission BepiColombo of the European Union and Japan shows part of the northern hemisphere of Mercury, including several plains and craters.

The European Space Agency (ESA) reported on Saturday that the joint Euro-Japanese mission BepiColombo took a photo of Mercury on Oct. 1, 2021, when the spacecraft passed through the planet for a gravity-assisted maneuver .

The image was taken by Mercury Transfer Module Monitoring Camera 2 when the spacecraft was about 2,418 kilometers from the planet. BepiColombo will study all planetary features when in orbit around Mercury.

The region shown in the photo is part of the planet’s northern hemisphere, including the great Sihtu Planitia plain, which was inundated by lava. A rounded area smoother and brighter than its surroundings are the plains around Calvino crater, which are called the Rudaki Plains.

© Photo / ESA Photo of Mercury’s surface taken on October 1, 2021 by the Mercury Transfer Module camera of the BepiColombo mission, about 2,418 km away from the planet

The 166 km wide Lermontov crater is also seen in the photo. It looks bright because it has unique Mercury characteristics called “cavities” where volatile elements escape into space. It also contains an opening where volcanic explosions occurred.

The Mercury Transfer Module carries two scientific orbiters: ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter.

From complementary orbits, orbiting devices will study all aspects of Mercury, from its core to surface, magnetic field and exosphere processes, to better understand the origin and evolution of the planet closest to the Sun.