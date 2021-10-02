Bethe Correia doesn’t beat her weight in farewell to the UFC; Ladd almost faints | combat

Right in his last fight in his UFC career, Beth Belt did ugly when it was time to step on the scale. The Brazilian fighter was 1.1kg over the limit of tolerance for fights that don’t count at bantamweight (61.7kg), at the official weigh-in this Friday in Las Vegas. “Pitbull” hit 62.8kg and will be fined 20% of the value of her presentation bag, which will be reverted to her opponent, also Brazilian Karol Rosa, as punishment and a condition for the fight to be maintained.

But Bethe wasn’t the only one who came out on top. the lightweight Mike Breeden and at roosterweight Aspen Ladd they didn’t hit the weight either. The American was the one who starred in the most dramatic moment: she appeared dejected, trembled as she climbed the scales and almost fainted. His confrontation with Macy Chiasson was canceled.

The other Brazilians at Saturday’s event, including Rosa, beat the weight of their categories without any problems – and all right at the start of the two-hour weigh-in window. The main event, between Thiago Marreta and Johnny Walker, is confirmed. O Combat broadcasts the event live and in full this Saturday from 4:45 pm (Eastern Time).

Bethe arrived at the weigh-in room early, less than ten minutes from the window, but with a look of concern. The commissioner took a while to adjust the scale, until he announced the value of 138.5lb, or 62.8kg, which means that he was 2.5lb or 1.1kg above the tolerance limit for fights that don’t count as bantamweight belt. Her opponent, also Brazilian Karol Rosa, had weighed shortly before and was just under the limit, with 61.5kg.

It was only the second time that Bethe was overweight in her career. The other was in Rio de Janeiro, in 2019, when he scored 64kg for the fight against Irene Aldana. At the time, she was fined, the fight continued and the Brazilian ended up submitted in the third round.

Belt was not the only one overweight. Bantamweight Aspen Ladd was the last fighter to step on the scale, clearly downcast. She even weighed herself fully dressed, reaching 64.2kg. The stewards brought the screen for her to undress, but the American could not even lift her arms to avoid suspicion that she was leaning on the screen and transferring weight. She was shivering a lot and almost fell off the scale. She also asked for a towel to be brought because she wore a tampon and didn’t want it to fall out. After almost 10 minutes of hard effort, the official weight announced was 62.1kg, almost 1kg over the category limit.

It’s also not Ladd’s first time struggling to beat the weight, but in previous times she managed to confirm the limit value. Against Germaine de Randamie, in July 2019, she visibly trembled as she stepped on the scale. That time, the athletic commission allowed the American to fight, and she ended up knocked out within seconds. This time, the commission determined that Ladd was in no condition to fight on Saturday.

Lightweight Mike Breeden, who opens the main card against Alexander Hernandez, scored 71.9kg, also 1.1kg over the lightweight limit. He was also fined 20% of the value of his scholarship.

The protagonists of the event did not wait long to confirm their fights. The first four to rise to the scale were soon the fighters of the main event and co-event. Thiago Marreta (93.4kg) and Johnny Walker (92.8kg) were the second and third to weigh themselves, with the carioca staying at the limit of tolerance for fights that don’t count for a belt and the Rio de Janeiro player below the exact value at medium heavyweight (93kg). From the main event, Kevin Holland opened the weigh-in and scored 83.2kg for the middleweight fight against Kyle Daukaus, fourth to weigh in, who signed 84.1kg.

Among the other Brazilians, Alex Cowboy weighed well below the limit for the welterweight, with 76.9kg, lighter than his opponent, Niko Price. Bantamweight Douglas D’Silva (61.2kg) was slightly heavier than Belgian Gaetano Pirrello, and fellow bantamweight Johnny Eduardo scored 61.5kg on his return after three years without fighting. He was slightly lighter than Mexican Alejandro Perez (61.7kg).

After the weigh-in came the glares between the fighters for the TV cameras and photos. The first, between Alejandro Perez and Johnny Eduardo, was hot: the Mexican wanted to take on the Brazilian, who didn’t back down, but matchmaker Sean Shelby separated the two. But the eye to eye between Alex Cowboy and Niko Price was more fun: the American appeared with colored glasses, and the Brazilian with a Cowboy hat, who took off the adornment to stare.

In the main event, Johnny Walker tried to heat up the mood and look bad, but Marreta broke his tied expression by gesturing as if he was scared. The two smiled and shook hands.

UFC Sledgehammer vs. Walker service

O Combat broadcasts “UFC Marreta x Walker” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 4:45 pm (GMT) with “Aquecimento Combate”. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes:

MAIN CARD

Light heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Thiago Marreta (93.4kg) x Johnny Walker (92.8kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Kevin Holland (83.2kg) x Kyle Daukaus (84.1kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Alex Cowboy (76.9kg) x Niko Price (77.3kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Misha Cirkunov (84.1kg) x Krzysztof Jotko (84.1kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Alexander Hernandez (70.3kg) x Mike Breeden (71.9kg)**

PRELIMINARY CARD

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Joe Solecki (70.5kg) x Jared Gordon (70.3kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Antonina Shevchenko (56.9kg) x Casey O’Neill (56.7kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Bethe Correia (62.8kg)** x Karol Rosa (61.5kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Devonte Smith (70.5kg) x Jamie Mullarkey (70.5kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Douglas D’Silva (61.2kg) x Gaetano Pirrello (61kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Stephanie Egger (61.2kg) x Shanna Young (61kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Alejandro Perez (61.7kg) x Johnny Eduardo (61.5kg)

All athletes were entitled to one pound (0.454kg) in their weights, as no fight in the event is valid for a belt.

** Did not hit the weight and will be fined 20% by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

