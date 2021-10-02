Bil Araújo says that Victor Pecoraro became his target

by

Bil Araújo and MC Gui accused Victor Pecoraro of “running his hand over the head” of Dayane Mello after the peoa was responsible for yet another punishment in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Bil stated that whoever does this also becomes a target for voting for him.

Victor defended himself and said he just treats everyone well. “The person who argued with you [MC Gui], argued with you. The person who argued with him [Bil], argued with him. I won’t pick a fight [de outras pessoas]”.

“They will continue to be my target and whoever wipes them will be my target too,” declared Bil, leaving the scene.

