Bil Araújo says that Victor Pecoraro became his target

Bil Araújo and MC Gui accused Victor Pecoraro of “running his hand over the head” of Dayane Mello after the peoa was responsible for yet another punishment in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Bil stated that whoever does this also becomes a target for voting for him.
Victor defended himself and said he just treats everyone well. “The person who argued with you [MC Gui], argued with you. The person who argued with him [Bil], argued with him. I won’t pick a fight [de outras pessoas]”.
“They will continue to be my target and whoever wipes them will be my target too,” declared Bil, leaving the scene.
A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show
1 / 19
Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh
A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look
read more
Play / Instagram
two / 19
wonderful in the debut
A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look
read more
Play / Instagram
3 / 19
Beyoncé’s brand look
A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look
read more
Play / Instagram
4 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting
Play/Playplus
5 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting
Play/Playplus
6 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic
Play/Playplus
7 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party
Play/Playplus
8 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse
Play/Playplus
9 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna
Play/Playplus
10 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat
Play/Playplus
11 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting
Playback/RecordTV
12 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado
Playback/RecordTV
13 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show
Playback/RecordTV
14 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel
Playback/RecordTV
15 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program
Playback/RecordTV
16 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality
Playback/RecordTV
17 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm
Playback/RecordTV
18 / 19
The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day
Playback/RecordTV
19 / 19
A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm
Playback/RecordTV
A Fazenda: After the elimination of Mussunzinho, who deserves to win the reality show?