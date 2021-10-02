Bil, Gui and Victor give R$ 10 thousand to Mileide

During the recording of “Hora do Faro”, Victor Pecoraro, Gui Araujo and Bil Araújo were the pawns who gained power in a dynamic to choose, together, which colleague in confinement would win a prize of R$ 10 thousand.

After talking to each other, the trio decided to choose Mileide Mihaile for her role in the rural reality kitchen and for not having won any awards yet.

“I think this point is super valid, which, in addition to being a very important part of our interaction here, is a very tasty part that is part of the food, which are the girls who take care of our kitchen here. After that, we’ve seen who has already receives an award here or not,” explained Bill.

“I want to thank them all so much, they are wonderful. […] The believer’s life is difficult, but blessing always comes at the end,” thanked the influencer.

Still in the dynamics, Mileide and Rico Melquiades exchanged barbs again after using the adjective “opportunist” for the comedian.

