Blizzard Defends Controversial Game Changes

Changes were made after numerous reports of harassment and abuse at the company.

In recent months, the Activision/Blizzard became the center of a great controversy in the world of games, after the company was denounced by several former employees for cultivate behaviors of harassment, abuse and ‘culture of fraternity’, with the full knowledge of superiors, but without any measures to ensure the well-being and safety of the victims. After that, the company started making several changes to its games to get around this structural problem.

An example of this is in World of Warcraft. The game has always been known for its double meaning jokes and the most provocative dynamics among users, both with each other and with the game’s AI. However, it has been announced that many of these jokes and AI elements will be changed to be more inclusive, leaving offensive jokes aside.

Such changes were received in a polarized way by the players. On the one hand, there are those who appreciate the company’s initiative to adapt its product to new sensibilities, but there are also those who have criticized the blizzard, saying that “this is just bullshit”. In an official post from blog of the company, these changes were explained:

“Silly jokes and more mature sexual jokes are part of WoW, and most likely always will be. Still, we want to remain aware that certain elements of this world are inclusive of all players. In short, we want our jokes to be inclusive and not offensive.”

The change will only be made on elements that have not been traded. Clothing, cosmetics and other items that have already been purchased by players will be kept, but the idea is to improve elements so that female characters’ hypersexualization and other representational issues are discussed.

O post of site also confirms a new utility of succubus – now, we will also have incubi (male sex demons) in the game:

“An example of the next update is the creation of an incubus demon, which we’re going to add to the places where succubus models usually appear. We’re also planning to turn Incubus into a glyph option for Mages when they summon this demon rank.”

The changes in World of Warcraft seems to be just one of the many reformulations that the blizzard is doing in its internal policies and its games. It was recently announced that the McCree, in overwatch, would have its name changed – since it was named after one of the company’s developers involved in several cases of harassment.

Below, see also: