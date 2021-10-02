Blocking of 476 bid actions is a result of control failures

Marketplace

Individual investor was buying shares that he could not in stock brokers – and ‘nobody’ noticed. understand the story

O stock blocking in the purchase and sale operations last Thursday (30), in stock brokerages, caused an uproar in the market and remains without official responses, either by brokers or by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

According to market sources, however, the explanation for the blocking of shares is quite simple: there was no lock that would prevent common investors from buying shares aimed at qualified investors — although it was prohibited by the Instruction 476, which regulates these restricted operations.

Overnight, the brokers of values ​​were reprimanded by Organs regulatory bodies and began to block the negotiations of retail investors in shares issued through restricted offerings.

To understand better, first it is necessary to know the difference between stock offerings public and restricted. The first case, called CVM Instruction 400 (ICVM 400), is that issue aimed at any investor. These are broader, time-consuming operations that involve greater bureaucracy, precisely to try to protect the small investor who will have access.

The second case is the restricted offer, or CVM Instruction 476 (ICVM 476), aimed only at professional investors, with more than R$ 10 million declared in investments in the financial market, or qualified investors, with more than R$ 1 million.

In these transactions, the company’s shares can be offered to 75 investors and only 50 can join. The information requirement is lower and the process is faster and cheaper for companies.

According to the regulation of the Instruction 476, after the IPOs, shares issued for restricted offers must remain blocked to the common investor for 18 months. It turns out that this rule was not being respected.

In practice, the shares were available at stock brokers right after the company went public. With that, the individual investor he was able to buy assets that, in theory, are not intended for him.

New to the market

That’s what happened to Gabriel Rodrigues, 21 years old. An economics student at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora, Gabriel has been trading in the stock market for two years.

Right after the debut of Vamos na Bolsa, in January of this year, the university student bought the company’s shares in clear broker, as it had already done with other companies. “When I bought it, I didn’t know about the 18-month block, the broker didn’t tell me about the risks or that this could have happened,” says Gabriel.

On Thursday, upon learning of the blocking of negotiations, Gabriel says he was surprised. The news was not worse because he bought the paper with a long-term focus, and did not intend to sell it.

“I feel comfortable with my position, as it was a long-term investment. So I don’t want to break up even when I’m released.”

Still, the economics student reports that he felt hampered by the lack of information and transparency on the part of B3 and the brokers.

Like Gabriel, a lot of people got to know the investment world in the last two years. The number of CPFs on the Stock Exchange Brazilian market jumped from 500 thousand in 2017 to 1.5 million in 2019. Today, there are almost 4 million. And the different laws may not be clear to new investors, and they end up buying the stocks available on the home broker.

“Brokers, in general, follow the rule. They don’t encourage small investors to buy 476 shares, but they don’t deter them either. Nobody controls very well. There are just a few discrepancies that draw attention, but compliance with the rule, strictly speaking, is not done,” said a market source close to a large Brazilian brokerage.

However, the market has experienced strong turmoil in recent weeks. O Ibovespa had its biggest monthly drop, of 6.6%, since March of last year. According to sources consulted by Suno Notícias, this may have led retail investors to question the negative movement of the shares, calling the CVM’s attention to the problem.

Market runs after error

It was then that the CVM would have pressured the B3 (B3SA3) for the rule to be followed, according to market sources. After all, the offers in question were aimed at professional and qualified investors. B3, in turn, questioned the brokers and they stopped trading the assets.

For João Vitor Velloso, a lawyer specializing in the financial market, although it generates operational insecurity on the part of investors, the measure taken by CVM and B3 is not wrong.

“The fact of not blocking in the past does not invalidate the rule that is provided for in the regulation. If there was an actual error, and now it is being corrected, it seems to me lawful to do so”, says the jurist.

However, investors are now unable to move the shares amid global risk aversion. “The loser is the investor who bought the shares and cannot move, even with the rule not being clearly presented,” says a market source.

Check out some of the companies that made restricted offers from last year until today, and had their shares blocked by brokers — the performance refers to the last 30 days:

Aura Minerals (AURA33): -5.22%

Alphaville (AVLL3): +4.21%

HBR Realty (HBRE3): +15.15%

Let’s go (VAMO3): -7%

Allied (ALLD3): -34.10%

Infracommerce (IFCM3): -7.73%

Dotz (DOTZ3): -20.13%

BR Advisory Partners (BRBI11): -17.79%

3Tents (TTEN3): 0%

Livetech (LVTC3): -3.45%

Agrogalaxy (AGXY3): +22.25%

Hospital CM (VVEO3): -15.65%

Investors await review of rules

There is an expectation that the rules of the game may change. In March, the CVM opened a hearing for the reform of public offerings. The autarchy informed that the “objective is to modernize, harmonize and consolidate the rules, which are currently comprised, mainly, by Instructions 400 and 476”.

Market members could submit suggestions until July 8th, and they did. Last Wednesday (29), the new CVM instructions were the subject of the lecture given at the 22nd international meeting on investor relations and capital markets.

The clamor is for the acceleration of processes that can facilitate and encourage the arrival of new investors to the Stock Exchange and the development of the capital market in Brazil.

“This problem shows how our rules, both from B3 and CVM, are outdated in relation to the world financial market”, commented a source from an investment company with billions under management.

“Our market is still developing, but our rules and regulations are obsolete. The denomination of the type of investor is also delayed.”

Complaint about blocking actions viralizes

Investors who were taken by surprise by the brokerage lock showed their indignation on social media about what happened.

The joke of the day! When CVM has nothing to do, it gets in the way a lot. https://t.co/xtrDAzwkQT — Bruno Bitencourt (@bitencourtbas) September 30, 2021

q bizarre, they blocked the negotiation of the following assets for PF: AURA33,AVLL3/AVLL11,HBRE3,VAMO3,ALLD3,IFCM3,DOTZ3,BRBI11,TTEN3,LVTC3,AGXY3,VVEO3. I want to buy #LVTC3 at 20 en can, wtffffff — Luchione (@_luchi1) September 30, 2021

You are a retail investor and own the assets ALVV3, HBRE3, VAMO3, ALLD3, IFMC3, DOTZ3, BRBI11, TTEN3, LVTC3, AGXY3 and VVEO3.

.

YOU CANNOT BUY these assets within 18 months. This is because these shares were traded via restricted offer 476. — Simple Investor (@SimplesInvestor) September 30, 2021

I’ve seen a lot of absurdities in the Brazilian market. But preventing small investors from investing in companies that went IPO through a 476 for 18 months is perhaps the worst of them. These companies are already public. Who is this interested in?

https://t.co/0ngDWzb792 — Helo Cruz, CFA (@helocruz) September 30, 2021

Whose fault is it for blocking actions?

The companies involved in the case are also looking for more information. Wanted by Suno News, a 3 tries stated that he had received contact from some shareholders reporting the case.

“Right now we are evaluating the situation, and what happened is an inspection not carried out by the brokers,” said the company. The company highlighted that a large part of the shareholders have relevant positions, which may indicate that they are qualified investors.

Sought by the report, the following brokers have not commented so far:

THE Clear, from the XP group, said he was unaware of the case and that more information should be requested from B3.

The company that handles the Brazilian stock exchange, in turn, stressed that the offers are aimed at professional and qualified investors. See the full note:

“B3 clarifies that Instruction 476, and not the stock exchange rules, establish that initial public offerings with restricted efforts are directed exclusively to professional investors, at the time of the offering, and to qualified investors within 18 months of trading on the secondary market . As defined in article 16 of the same Instruction, intermediaries (brokers) are responsible for this verification and control.”

Sought by Suno Notícias, the CVM did not take a stand on the stock blocking until the end of this article.

(Collaboration of Monique Lima and Natalia Gómez)