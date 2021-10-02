Bolsonaro inaugurates Maringá airport expansion project | North and Northwest

President Jair Bolsonaro visited Maringá, in northern Paraná, this Friday (1st) to inaugurate the expansion work of the city’s airport terminal. The event also marked the inauguration of a small hydroelectric power plant in Bela Vista.

The plane with the presidential entourage landed at 15:10. Upon landing, Bolsonaro was unmasked as he greeted authorities and supporters. The president spoke alongside local authorities and left for Brasília at 5:30 pm.

In the morning, winds of 98 km/h were registered in the city, and the tents that were set up at the airport collapsed.

98 km/h winds bring down tents set up to welcome President Jair Bolsonaro

2 of 4 Supporters surrounded the president as he left Maringá airport — Photo: Reproduction/RPC Supporters surrounded the president as he left Maringá airport — Photo: Reproduction/RPC

The runway at the Silvio Name regional airport is now 2,380 meters long, making it the second longest runway for takeoffs and landings in Paraná. The first is from Foz do Iguaçu International Airport, in western Paraná.

The expansion and modernization of the airport took place after the application of R$ 81.5 million from the federal government’s resources, coming from the Ministry of Infrastructure, and with a counterpart from the city hall.

According to the city hall, these works began in 2019 and, in addition to the expansion of the runway and the apron, instruments that help air navigation, such as the ALS and the ILS, were also implemented.

The airport will also receive control tower upgrades. A term of commitment was signed and the project to expand the passenger terminal is developed for the installation of mobile bridges for embarkation and disembarkation and expansion of the site from 3,200 square meters to 8 thousand square meters.

With this, the airport will be able to receive large aircraft and a greater volume of cargo flights. The forecast is that the terminal will receive 3 million passengers per year.

3 of 4 President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Maringá airport this Friday (1st) — Photo: Samu 192/Publishing President Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Maringá airport this Friday (1st) — Photo: Samu 192/Publishing

President Bolsonaro’s visit to Maringá is part of the government’s thousand-day celebrations. The forecast is that it will pass through cities in the country, inaugurating and delivering works in the coming days.

In addition to the president, the delegation will include the ministers of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, Infrastructure, Tarcício Gomes de Freitas, and Governor Ratinho Júnior and also Mayor Ulisses Maia.