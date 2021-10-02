Bolsonaro spoke on behalf of ‘militiamen and neo-fascists’ at the UN, says Lula





Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Friday 1st he said that Jair Bolsonaro went to the UN to lie and speak on behalf of ‘militiamen and neo-fascists’ who form his electoral base. In the interview, he stated that he still does not believe in a new coup in Brazil.

“Bolsonaro went to the UN to lie. A costume. He described a Brazil that only exists in his head. Bolsonaro spoke on behalf of his audience formed by militias and neo-fascists. He could tell the UN a truth that is learned every day: 15 million unemployed, 30 million starving”, declared Lula.

Asked about the chances of a new coup coming from the current president, Lula replied ‘anything can happen in Brazil’, but that he personally does not believe in this possibility of rupture.

“Anything can happen in Brazil. There was already a coup in April 2016 when legitimate President Dilma Rousseff was overthrown with an impeachment that had no basis, no evidence. But if I have to answer your question, I don’t think so,” he said. “Perhaps those who lead the country today have difficulty leaving power. But, in this case, it will be the vast majority of Brazilians defending democracy with their vote”, he added.

The former president also analyzed the reasons that led the far right to power. For him, names like Bolsonaro and Donald Trump won elections using the same strategy: fake news.

“When there is democracy, people also vote based on the quantity and quality of information provided. In Brazil, the far right won by the false news, the massive and constant dissemination of lies. This is how it was in the United States with Trump, this is how it happened in many other countries”, he explained.

Lula once again defended the historic existence of polarization, distorted by the arrival of Jair Bolsonaro in the political game. As he explained, the dispute between the two sides has always existed, but in a democratic and healthy way, something that would only have changed with the former captain.

The PT demanded even more ‘courage’ from the world left to ‘make choices’.

“The left in the world must regain the courage to make choices. Defend these choices and take them forward. I believe in participation, confrontation and dialogue. A country cannot be entrusted to the solutions of a president, but to people who live the reality every day”, he defended.

