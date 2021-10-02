Boninho remembers Ana Furtado’s cancer: ‘Nobody waits’

Boninho talks about Ana Furtado’s cancer. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

At the beginning of the Breast Cancer Prevention campaigns, cute remember the illness of Ana Furtado. She faced a tumor in 2018, but is now cured of the disease. At dawn this Saturday (2), the director of BBB wrote a text to remember the dark days with his wife. He began writing in an almost alarmist tone. However, the idea fades away until it becomes just a memory.

“Nobody expects this news. Cancer is a horrible word, but it may be closer than you think. We are vulnerable and we know that one day we will cease to exist. Knowing that something can accelerate this is very sad. I lived this moment with my beloved Ana Furtado. From diagnosis as a scare, to treatment was a difficult period”, he recalled.

Then, Boninho told some of the feelings and images that go through his head at the time. Thus, he talks about the fear of losing his wife to such a common disease, but one that needs more care in Brazil. “I will never forget the first moments. From the fear of losing my passion and finally the success of the treatment. Being with her in each application of chemo, seeing her body suffer, her hair falling out, the strength disappearing”, he wrote.

Read+ Ana Furtado and Boninho exude sympathy on a tour

Despite these facts that he followed alongside his wife, the message of cute was clear: encourage women across Brazil to also visit their doctors frequently.

“We were lucky to have her undergo periodic exams and this helped in the early diagnosis. Taking the periodic exam is essential. Ana is cured, she was a warrior and I take advantage of the experience to spread the care we need to have (…). She won. We won. And pink October is like that. A month to remember that early exams save lives”, concluded the Globo director.

Message

The message was not limited to the husband. Ana also stood in favor of women to help in campaigns to fight breast cancer. After all, preventive exams and regular medical consultations are essential for early diagnosis and increased chances of curing cancer.

The Globo presenter talked about it and brought serious statistics about the virus, especially about women who have not returned to the gynecologist since the Coronavirus pandemic began. “Welcome October Pink! May you enlighten, transform and save the lives of thousands of women! Count on me! According to a recent survey, about 47% of Brazilian women did not go to the gynecologist and/or breast cancer specialist during the pandemic. With the fear of Covid-19 and, often, because of the long wait time to be able to schedule appointments and exams, many women left their check-ups for later. But we know that breast cancer does not wait”, she recalled.

In addition, Boninho’s wife also said that prevention is one of the most effective weapons to fight breast cancer.

“That’s why it’s important, together, to further strengthen this year’s #OutubroRosa. Early detection and diagnosis saves lives. My oncologist doctor Dr. Fernando Maluf always says ‘those who look for it, find it. And who thinks, cure!’ So, don’t delay taking care of yourself, your health and your body. Go to the doctor. Take your exams!” he said on Instagram.

MAIN NEWS

Ricky Martin justifies cosmetic procedure on the face

Ney Matogrosso turns 80 and launches compilation

Karol Conká returns to the program, but now accompanied by Marcela McGowan

After building a career with his brother, Léo Chaves releases his first solo DVD