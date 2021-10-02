Botafogo forwards 1st professional contract with “Marcelo Moreno’s look-alike” – 10/01/2021

A promise from the base divisions of Botafogo and constantly called up for the Bolivia under-17 team, 17-year-old striker Rhenzo Alcon is in advanced negotiations to sign his first professional contract with Alvinegro. The trend is for the bond to be for three years.

Known for being a “double” and having a life story very similar to that of Marcelo Moreno, from Cruzeiro, he is in the final stages of recovery from knee surgery and should return to the pitch in October. The trend is that at the beginning of the 2022 season the youngster will be hired for Glorioso’s under-20 team.

Rhenzo is the son of a Bolivian mother and a Brazilian father, just like Moreno. At age 15, he became a Bolivian citizen and started defending the new country in youth competitions.

In addition to the similar story to the Cruzeiro striker, the young man also physically resembles the experienced player, including haircut, skin color and height, in addition to playing with shirt 9 and being a fan of his “clone “.

Rhenzo Alcon: Moreno’s “Sósia” is a Botafogo under-17 striker and also plays in Bolivia naturalized Image: Playback / Instagram

During this year’s Copa América, when Marcelo Moreno defended Bolivia, UOL Esporte revealed the story of Rhenzo and the Cruzeiro player’s desire to meet the young man in person.