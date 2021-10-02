Botafogo has a direct confrontation at Nilton Santos against Avaí

O Botafogo saw his streak of good results take a nosedive. Now, the Alvinegros will have a decisive confrontation ahead this Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), against the Hawaii.

The owners of the house are in the vice-leadership of the Serie B with 48 points. But Santa Catarina are in the G-4, two points behind in the classification.

Botafogo turned on the alert after the midweek tie with the Victory. The Alvinegros performed below average in Salvador.

To make matters worse, the technician Enderson Moreira will not be able to count on the defender Kanu, kicked out. Nonetheless, joel carli and Rafael are back after being saved.

Once again, Botafogo will have the support of the fans. The board made a ticket promotion to attract people from Alvinegro to Nilton Santos.

On the other hand, Avaí is on the rise in Serie B. The Santa Catarina team entered the G-4 in the last round and do not want to leave the access group.

“We adopted our motto, that the access game is next. So, for us, the access game is Botafogo’s game. We have to deliver everything in Rio de Janeiro. We have to play as much as possible and, when tired, ask for a change”, said coach Claudinei Oliveira.

The commander of Avaí has ​​a certain embezzlement: defensive midfielder Matheus Serrato, with Covid, is out. Valdivia must continue as the starter.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO X AVAI

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: October 2, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Tiago Gomes da Silva (GO)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Daniel Borges, Joel Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama, Chay and Marco Antônio; Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navaro

Technician: Enderson Moreira

HAWAII: Gledson, Edilson, Concrete, Alemão and Diego Renan; Jean Cléber, Lourenço and Valdívia; Vinícius Leite, Getúlio and Copete

Technician: Claudinei Oliveira