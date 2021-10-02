Botafogo has not paid FGTS to employees and players since 2018

O Botafogo stopped making deposits related to the payment of the FGTS of employees and players faithfully from 2018, a problem that led to the defender’s lawsuit Lucas Mezenga. The information is from “GE”.

With this problem, Botafogo is vulnerable to other similar actions, since the collection of FGTS is a labor right. So far, only the defender has filed an action in this regard.

This payment is not included in the legal agreement in partnership with Sindeclubes, which guaranteed Botafogo the payment of salaries. The FGTS was paid with Timemania money, but the club failed to receive the funds because it lost its Debit Clearance Certificate.

Botafogo issued a position on the problem with the employees’ FGTS, to the “GE”:

“Botafogo has been transparent in its positions on financial difficulties and publicly presented the movements in court to manage the existing disputes. There is a careful debt settlement plan, which has been carried out in full alignment with the spirit of the SAF law. The Club is in permanent dialogue with athletes and employees, exposing their financial difficulties, especially to honor their salaries on time, which is the maximum obligation of every manager“, wrote the club.

Botafogo can also be protected by a law that relaxed rules for managing clubs during the pandemic – including the temporary overturning of the FGTS collection. The state of public calamity was until the end of last year, but the STF extended the condition indefinitely, which could benefit Alvinegro.