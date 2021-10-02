Botafogo vs Avaí: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Serie B game

A duel that promises to be decisive for the future of Botafogo and Avaí. This Saturday, the two teams face off at Estádio Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the 27th round of Série B do Brasileirão at Estádio Nilton Santos, at 19:00.

+ Packed, solid defense and a team that stands out: Avaí arrives in a good phase to face Botafogo



It is a direct confrontation for the G4: Botafogo is the 2nd place with 48 points, while Avaí occupies the 4th place with 46. It is an “eight or eighty” duel for the two teams.

The Lion comes with three consecutive victories and in a good phase. Botafogo, in turn, trust in good performance at home to resume the path of victories in the Brazilian Championship.

DATASHEET

Botafogo x Avaí

date and time: 10/02/2021, at 7 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Tiago Gomes da Silva (GO)

VAR: Vinícius Furlan (SP)

where to watch: Premiere and realtime by THROW!

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

​Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Gilvan, Carlinhos; Luís Oyama, Barreto; Marco Antônio (Warley), Chay, Diego Gonçalves; Rafael Navarro.

suspended: Kanu

​hanging: Diego Loureiro, Romildo and Diego Gonçalves

​Outside: Pedro Castro, Hugo, Gatito Fernández and Romildo (injured)

AVAI (Technician: Claudinei Oliveira)

​Gledson; Edilson, German, Concrete, Diego Renan; Bruno Silva, Lourenço; Copete, Jean Cléber, Vinícius Leite; Getulio.

suspended:-

​hanging: German, Bruno Silva, Diego Renan, Getúlio, Iury, Jean Martim, Marcos Serrato and Wesley

​Outside: João Lucas (injured) and Marcos Serrato (Covid)