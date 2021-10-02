Botafogo x Avaí: where to watch, tickets, rosters and refereeing

O Botafogo faces Avaí this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 28th round of the Serie B, in the first of two direct duels in the fight for access to the elite of the Brazilian championship. Currently, only two points separate the teams, both within the G-4.

After stumbling away from home against Vitória, Glorioso returns to play in their fortress in this competition. As principal, the Stove has the best use of the entire Series B and comes from eight consecutive wins playing at Niltão – that once again can receive fans.

For this Saturday’s commitment, Botafogo will have the defender back carli and the right-back Rafael, spared the trip to Salvador. The first will be the holder in place of Kanu, expelled against Vitória, while the second must start from the bench.

Another change from the initial line-up of last Wednesday’s game is the return of Daniel Borges on the right side in place of Jonathan Lemos. The coach Enderson Moreira maintains the backbone of the team to try to increase the advantage over Goiás, fifth place, which today is three points.

Botafogo Embezzlement

Expelled against Vitória, the defender Kanu is suspended. the steering wheels Pedro Castro and Kayak continue in the treatment of muscle injuries. Gatito Fernández, Hugo and Romildo are in the process of transition.

Hanging from Botafogo

The goalkeeper has two yellow cards. Diego Loureiro and the attackers Marco Antonio and Diego Gonçalves. If they receive a card this Saturday, they will embezzle Botafogo against CRB, on Friday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

The opponent – ​​Avaí

Saved in the match against Londrina, the defensive midfielder Bruno Silva, ex-Botafogo, returns to the team. On the other hand, Serrato landmarks tested positive for Covid-19 and became embezzled. the experienced jadson, which was listed for the first time in the last round, should be left as an option on the bench.

Retrospect of the confrontation

Avaí and Botafogo have faced each other 15 times, and the record so far is favorable to Glorioso: six wins, seven draws and only two defeats, with 24 goals scored and 16 conceded. In the first round, there was a tie 1-1 in the Hangover.

ticket sales

4,999 tickets were on sale and anyone who wants to go to the game must undergo a Covid-19 antigen test at accredited laboratories until 2 pm this Sunday and prove to be vaccinated.

The sale is being made over the internet, at http://botafogo.com.br/ingresso. Ticket prices range from R$ 10 (Alvinegro member) to R$ 60 (in full for non-members). Members of the Glorioso and Cria+ plans have free access through check-in. More information here!

Where to watch Botafogo x Avaí

This Saturday’s clash will be broadcast only on the Premiere channel, through the system pay-per-view. jader rock narrates, with comments by Lédio Carmona and Petkovic.

Arbitration

The trio comes from Goiás, with the referee Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes and assistants Cristhian Passos Sorence and Tiago Gomes da Silva. The VAR will be headed by Vinicius Furlan and assisted by Fabricio Porfirio de Moura, both from São Paulo.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X AVAI

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 10/02/2021 – 7 pm

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Tiago Gomes da Silva (GO)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Tickets: http://botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

HAWAII: Gledson; Edilson, Alemão, Concrete and Diego Renan; Bruno Silva, Lourenço and Jean Cléber; Vinícius Leite, Copete and Getúlio – Coach: Claudinei Oliveira.