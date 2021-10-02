Bragantino vs Corinthians: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Tied at the Brasileirão table, Red Bull Bragantino and Corinthians face off this Saturday, 2nd, in a duel worth a spot in the G-4. The match is scheduled for 19:00 (GMT), at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, for the 23rd round. O ge.globe follow the match in real time, with exclusive videos – click here.

Bragantino is fifth in the Brasileirão, with 33 points. After qualifying for the South American final, last Wednesday, 29, Massa Bruta turns its attention to the national championship. Braga has not won for four games at the Brazilian Nationals and is trying to end this fast to return to the G-4.

Corinthians occupies the sixth position, also with 33 points. Timão is coming off a big win in Derby against Palmeiras, last Saturday. Coach Sylvinho’s team hasn’t lost since August 1st. Since then, there have been four wins and four draws.

In the first round, the teams faced each other for the fourth round, at Neo Química Arena. Bragantino got the better of the match and won by 2-1.

Bragantino – Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Massa Bruta should face Corinthians with the lineup that faced Libertad-PAR, last Wednesday, 29, for the Copa Sudamericana. Midfielder Lucas Evangelista, who is still not 100% after suffering an adductor injury in his right thigh, was not listed.

Probable lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

Embezzlement: Lucas Evangelista (still not 100% after a thigh injury), Vitinho (thigh edema), Leandrinho (thigh muscle discomfort), Rafael Luiz (right thigh injury), Bruno Tubarão (ankle injury) and Raul (recovery if knee surgery).

Hanging: Artur, Cleiton, Cuello, Edimar, Gabriel Novaes, Léo Ortiz, Weverton and Ytalo.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Corinthians will no longer have defensive midfielder Gabriel, who is suspended for being sent off in the tie against América-MG. On the occasion, he also took the third yellow card, in an automatic that he fulfilled in the last round. Cantillo, who entered the team very well, should be retained. Midfielder Adson was once again listed and stayed on the bench, while forward Jô became an embezzler because of knee pain.

Probable lineup: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Embezzlement: Gabriel (suspended), Roni (ligament sprain in the right knee), Jô (pain in the right knee) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review of the left knee).

Hanging: Fagner, Cássio, Cantillo, Marquinhos, João Victor and Fábio Santos.

