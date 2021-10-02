Brazil exceeds minimum vaccination target indicated by WHO

With 43.39% of the total population immunized, Brazil managed to reach the minimum vaccination target indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the specialized health agency, the ideal would be for nations to immunize at least 10% of their populations by the end of September this year.

There are, however, 50 countries that have not yet achieved the same feat, most located on the African continent. There, only 15 of the 54 countries reached the 10% target.

Countries like Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Haiti have not yet advanced in the complete immunization of their inhabitants. As for Burundi and Eritrea, African countries, vaccination has not yet started.

Learn more about long or persistent Covid:

Brazil registered an important mark in the vaccination against Covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, this Friday (1st/10). After 257 days, the country distributed 300 million doses of the immunizing agent.