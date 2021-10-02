Brazil exceeds the WHO’s minimum vaccination target, far from 50 countries

  • Peter Mwai
  • BBC Reality Check

WHO wanted 10% of the world fully vaccinated by the end of September

More than 50 countries have failed to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) target for 10% of their populations to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 by the end of September.

The majority are in Africa, where the overall WHO number for fully vaccinated people is currently 4.4%.

In Brazil, more than 42% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated; in the European Union, about 62%; and in the United States, 55%.

Many, but not all, are low-income countries, struggling with vaccine shortages and health infrastructure issues.