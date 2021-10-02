Brazil exceeds the WHO’s minimum vaccination target, far from 50 countries

Peter Mwai

BBC Reality Check

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, WHO wanted 10% of the world fully vaccinated by the end of September

More than 50 countries have failed to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) target for 10% of their populations to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 by the end of September.

The majority are in Africa, where the overall WHO number for fully vaccinated people is currently 4.4%.

In Brazil, more than 42% of the entire population has been fully vaccinated; in the European Union, about 62%; and in the United States, 55%.

Many, but not all, are low-income countries, struggling with vaccine shortages and health infrastructure issues.

Some suffer from conflicts or civil unrest, such as Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Myanmar, while others, such as Haiti, have been hit by natural disasters, making the task of vaccinating their people very difficult.

But wealthy Taiwan, whose vaccination program has been hampered by delivery delays and other problems, is still just below 10%.

Vietnam, which until a few months ago had one of the lowest numbers of coronavirus cases in the world, also fell short of the 10% target.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Less than 10% of Vietnam’s population has been fully vaccinated

In Africa, only 15 of the 54 countries reached the 10% target. Half of the countries on the continent vaccinated less than 2% of their population.

Some larger countries with large populations have fallen far short of this target. Egypt has only about 5% of its population fully vaccinated, with Ethiopia and Nigeria each with less than 3%.

Two countries on the continent, Burundi and Eritrea, have not yet implemented vaccination programs.

“Many of the countries [mais vacinados] they are in the upper-middle or upper income brackets and have purchased vaccines directly from manufacturers,” says WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti.

Why did Africa fall behind?

African governments relied on a combination of bilateral agreements, donations and Covax’s vaccine sharing scheme to initiate their programs.

Earlier this year, countries struggled to obtain supplies via Covax, but the situation improved in July and August.

Richer countries announced donations to Covax — or directly to African nations — at the G7 summit in the UK in June.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Covax supplies being loaded in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Other pledges were made at the UN General Assembly this month, when the US said it would donate another 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine beyond what it had already promised.

A recent survey of vaccine supplies in the G7 and the EU estimated that of the more than one billion doses these nations have pledged to donate, less than 15% have been delivered so far.

WHO had previously projected that the continent needed a total of around 270 million doses of vaccine to reach the target of 10% fully vaccinated by the end of September.

On the last day of the month, the WHO had received 200 million doses, therefore 70 million doses (or almost 25%) below the target.

What caused the vaccine shortage?

The biggest problem facing the Covax scheme, on which many African states depend, is its reliance on vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker.

India suspended vaccine exports in April in response to its own urgent needs, and other manufacturers struggled to increase production.

Richer countries signed agreements with manufacturers as early as July 2020, while they were still under development and testing.

These governments were given priority by the manufacturers, making the Covax scheme difficult to work.

Earlier this month, a statement by Covax about supply forecasts for the rest of this year and early 2022 lowered the estimate of the number of doses it expects to receive.

The note cites export bans, but also problems in increasing production quickly enough and delays in regulatory approval of some vaccines.

India has announced that it will resume some exports from October and will focus on Asian countries and Covax’s scheme (although it is not yet clear in what quantities).

“We have to ask countries, when they are sharing doses, to share them with a longer shelf life,” said Ayoade Alakija of the African Union’s Vaccine Delivery Alliance.

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for urgent action to ensure that millions of unused vaccines stored in rich countries are not wasted.

How much vaccine is needed in Africa?

The WHO has a goal that 40% of the world population is fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

But Covax has already revised down the number of doses it plans to deliver to Africa so far, from 620 million doses to about 470 million.

That will be enough to fully vaccinate just 17% of Africa’s population, with about 500 million extra doses needed for African nations to reach the 40% target by the end of December.

“At this rate, the continent will only reach the 40% target by the end of March 2022”, says Moeti.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, A health worker is vaccinated in South Africa

There are also concerns about people not wanting to receive the vaccine in some countries.

It’s difficult to quantify the impact this might have, but a South African study showed that while there was an overall drop in distrust across the population, it increased among 18 to 25 year olds.

Additional research by Becky Dale and Kumar Malhotra