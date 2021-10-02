Brazil sets record for beef exports despite China’s embargo

Brazil exported 187,000 tonnes of beef in September, the highest volume ever shipped in a month, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) released this Friday (1st), amid uncertainties with batches sent to China despite a temporary suspension of purchases by the Asian country.

In the annual comparison, it is an increase of just over 30% in protein exports, informed the government, confirming a movement that had already been positive over the last few weeks.

The previous monthly record was set in August, when 181,600 tonnes of fresh beef were exported.

Main destination of Brazilian meat, China suspended its imports on September 4, as a protocol measure after the confirmation of two atypical cases of the disease “mad cow disease”, one in Mato Grosso and another in Minas Gerais. Still, batches that were in port ready for shipment were shipped after this date, helping to boost the month’s data.

“What we were able to find out in relation to meat, what had been certified up to the date of notification (from China) continued the export process. There was no interruption, what was contracted was already at the port, the flow continued”, said the general coordinator of Statistics at the Ministry of Economy, Saulo Castro.

The Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Intelligence and Statistics, Herlon Brandão, also commented that one of the factors that could explain the surge in meat exports is the existence of stocks at the port, which were sent in September, and a small delay of up to eight days in accounting for shipping data.

“We use the moment when the carrier declares that the goods have shipped… this can happen up to eight days in relation to what it actually was. He (exporter) has eight days to declare that the goods were placed inside the ship”, he said.

When contacted, the associations representing the industry, Abiec and Abrafrigo, did not comment on the matter.

China at the top

Details on buyers of the product shipped in September will only be made available by Secex in the coming days, however, StoneX’s livestock risk management consultant Caio Toledo said that currently there is no other major player that can replace China with acquisitions of such expressive volumes.

“What we see in the market is that China, in the last two months, was at an extremely strong pace of purchases… because it is going through a process of increasing inventories thinking about the end of the Chinese year,” he said, citing the influence of in the competitiveness of the Brazilian product, despite high prices.

The agribusiness consultant at Itaú BBA, Cesar Castro Alves, warned that there is likely to be a “knock” in the data in October, as a result of the Chinese suspension. He also stated that the chance that the volumes were sent at high levels to Hong Kong, for later shipment to China, as a triangulation, is remote.

“Some of this cross-channel contamination still exists, but I don’t think it’s big.”

other commodities

Exports of soybeans from Brazil in September reached 4.83 million tons, compared to 4.26 million in the same period last year, according to data released by Secex this Friday, in view of firm international demand.

The shipments took place at a time when the main competitor in supply, the United States, experienced problems in trading terminals caused by hurricane Ida.

On the other hand, coffee, sugar and corn were negative highlights among foreign sales last month. The sharpest drop year-on-year was seen in corn, from 6.37 million tons in September 2020 to 2.86 million tons, after crop failure.