Brazil surpasses 597,000 deaths by Covid; moving average complete 1 week in stability | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (1) 492 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 597,292 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 513. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -9% and points stability for seven consecutive days.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Friday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Saturday (25): 528

Sunday (26): 528

Monday (27): 524

Tuesday (28): 569

Wednesday (29): 544

Thursday (30): 540

Friday (1): 513

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states (SE, AC, CE, SP, PI and TO), plus the DF, have a high number of deaths. Rondônia and Amapá did not report the total number of deaths.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,443,761 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 17,984 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 16,708 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -51% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 597,292

597,292 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 492

492 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 513 (variation in 14 days: -9%)

513 (variation in 14 days: -9%) Total confirmed cases: 21,443,761

21,443,761 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 17,984

17,984 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,708 (variation in 14 days: -51%)

On the rise (6 states and the DF): SE, AC, DF, CE, SP, PI and TO

SE, AC, DF, CE, SP, PI and TO In stability (7 states): RS, PE, PR, ES, MS, GO and SC

RS, PE, PR, ES, MS, GO and SC Falling (11 states): BA, RN, RR, PA, AM, MA, PB, MT, RJ, AL and MG

BA, RN, RR, PA, AM, MA, PB, MT, RJ, AL and MG Did not disclose: RO and AP

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 92.5 million Brazilians took the necessary doses against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 92,554,978 doses applied (second dose or single dose), which corresponds to 43.39% of the population.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 147,039,469 people, which corresponds to 68.93% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 973,432 people (0.46% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 240,567,879 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -12%

MG: -16%

RJ: -23%

SP: +19%

DF: +61%

GO: -14%

MS: -13%

MT: -35%

AC: +100%

AM: -38%

AP: did not inform

PA: -46%

RO: did not inform

RR: -53%

TO: +16%

AL: -18%

BA: -69%

EC: +87%

MA: -38%

PB: -37%

PE: -3%

PI: +19%

RN: -63%

SE: +100%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

