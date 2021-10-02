Brazilian trade balance has a record surplus of US$ 56.4 billion in the year – 10/01/2021 – Market

The Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 56.4 billion in the first nine months of 2021, the highest level in the historical series started in 1997, according to data released this Friday (1st) by the Ministry of Economy.

The accumulated balance for the year was 38.3% above that registered in the same period in 2020 (US$ 40.8 billion). The nine-month data is already higher than that observed in any 12-month period in the historical series.

However, there was a slowdown in the indicator in September. Motivated by a more intense growth in imports and a lower average value of exported products, such as iron ore, the balance of Brazilian purchases and sales abroad was positive by US$ 4.3 billion — 15% lower than observed in the same month of 2020.

The undersecretary of Foreign Trade Intelligence and Statistics at the Ministry of Economy, Herlon Brandão, stated that Brazilian exports peaked in June, with a slight decline in the following months, but still maintaining a high level.

“We have a growth in export volumes throughout the year, but this was heavily influenced by the increase in prices until the second quarter. Now there is already a reduction, we have a slowdown in the value of iron ore, which reached a peak of US$ 160 per ton in August and is now at US$ 120”, he said.

From January to September this year, there was a growth of 36.9% in the total value of exports, reaching US$ 213.2 billion. The increase in imports was 36.4%, going to US$ 156.8 billion. Therefore, the difference between products bought and sold by Brazil on the international market was positive.

The trade chain, which sums the values ​​sold and bought, advanced 36.7% in the year, totaling US$ 370 billion. This indicator is considered the most important by the economic team because it measures the dynamism of the country’s foreign trade.

The positive movement of the year was driven by the resumption of economic activity in the world, with advances in vaccination against the coronavirus and the cooling of the pandemic.

In addition to the continued growth in sales to China, exports were boosted by regions that had reduced purchases of Brazilian products during the acute phase of the sanitary crisis in 2020 and which started to buy more again, such as the United States and the European Union.

In the separation by sector of the economy, the extractive industry showed strong growth, driven by mining. The sector’s daily average of exports grew 76.6% in the year, reaching US$ 62.3 billion.

Agricultural exports grew 21.2% and totaled US$ 45.1 billion in the period. The transformation industry, in turn, sold 26.7% more, with a total value of US$ 104.7 billion.

In terms of regions, most countries purchased more Brazilian products in the period.

There was an increase of 47% in exports to the United States and expansion of 32% to the European Union. Sales to South American countries rose 52%.

For China, the value of exports rose 32.6% in the first nine months of the year. The participation of the Chinese was 34.3% of all the value exported by Brazil, in the lead among buyers — last year, the level was a little higher, at 35.5%. The United States, for example, has a 10.4% share in Brazilian exports.

Every three months, the Ministry of Economy redoes estimates for the results of foreign trade for the year. In the review presented on Friday, the folder predicts that the Brazilian trade balance should end 2021 positive at US$ 70.9 billion, 40.7% better than the result of 2020.

The revision brought a worsening in the projection for the indicator. Previous estimate, released in July, pointed to a US$ 105.3 billion surplus in the trade balance in 2021.

The forecast of the folder is that exports end the year at US$ 281 billion, less than the previous projection of US$ 307.5 billion.

According to Brandão, the last projection had been made at the height of rising product values, such as iron ore and fuel. With the slowdown in prices, the data was revised considering this new scenario.

“This recovery [da economia mundial] it is very unequal between countries and sectors and it has shown bottlenecks in world production. There is a certain disorganization in the production chains. We monitor, for example, the lack of microchips. This makes it difficult to predict macroeconomic variables,” he said.