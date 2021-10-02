Brazilian women gather at a restaurant to say farewell to Paris Fashion Week

Bruna Marquezine, Sabrina Sato and Sasha Meneghel were some of the artists who attended

A team of celebrities gathered to celebrate the success of Fashion Week in Paris, France!

Sabrina Sato (40), Sasha Meneghel (23) and the husband, João Figueiredo (22) Bruna Marquezine (26), Fernanda Motta (40) and Such Araújo (42) were some of the artists who attended a lunch at L’avenue, the trendiest restaurant in Paris.

For the meeting, the artists razed the look. Tais Araújo bet on a luxurious dress in black with white polka dots. Sabrina Sato also bet on the color black, and stole the show with a blazer and glasses. the daughter of Xuxa Meneghel (58) bet on the green tone next to the beloved and came up making face. Bruna Marquezine opted for a lighter color and used a beautiful white dress.

Next year, artists and the public will be able to enjoy the best of Paris in the city of São Paulo. This is because the L’avenue restaurant will gain a unit in Cidade Jardim

