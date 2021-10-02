Brazilian young man shot in the head in a car in the US | World

Brazilian João Pedro Elisei Marchezani, 23, has been hospitalized for almost a month in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chicago, in the United States. According to his mother, Monica Elisei Marchezani, the situation, totally gratuitous, completely devastated the family.

João was with his girlfriend and a friend in the backseat of a friend’s car, going to a bar, in the early morning of September 5, when the driver noticed in the rearview mirror that they were being followed by an armed motorcyclist. Afraid of an assault, he swerved and “closed” the bike’s driver.

Soon after, the motorcyclist reappeared, accompanied by a second motorcycle, on which were two men. The passenger of the second motorcycle, armed, fired eight shots at the car where the Brazilian was. Only João was hit, with a bullet that entered the back of his head and hit his brain.

According to Monica, the young people were celebrating the new apartment that João and his girlfriend had just rented to live together. They had spent the afternoon shopping for items for the place and their son had cooked before they left.

Two months ago, she, her husband and a younger son moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and John stayed in Chicago, where he studies robotics. But the couple was in town precisely to see the new place where their son would live.

Monica says the police already have some suspects of having committed the crime and the investigation is advancing. According to her, there are many surveillance cameras in the region where João Pedro was shot and that helped.

“Thank God, regarding this part, we believe that it will be resolved and justice will be done soon”, he says.

“We were told that he arrived at the hospital awake, lucid, very scared. He knew what had happened to him, and said he couldn’t feel the left side of his body”, says the young man’s mother.

The parents authorized the placement of a drain in the brain, but the procedure was not enough to reduce the brain swelling, and João underwent surgery, in which he even had a part of the skull removed. Then he was put into an induced coma.

Since then, he has been fighting valiantly for his life, facing pneumonia, which he has outgrown, and other infections. It was in this situation that, on September 27, he completed 23 years of life.

“Slowly it evolves well. He left the ICU, on Thursday he was transferred to the trauma unit. He is still in a critical situation and is at risk of life, but he is evolving well and no longer needs a respirator”, celebrates, with moderation, the mother, who has spent the whole day at the hospital at her side since the beginning of her hospitalization.

She lists her son’s difficulties and progress and explains that doctors are still unable to predict what might be temporary or turn into a sequel.

“He doesn’t speak yet, but it’s not known if it’s because of the time he spent intubated. But we can lip-read when he’s calmer and less tired. He still cannot see, but his optic nerves are unaffected. It doesn’t move the left side, but, by my faith, I know it will move”, he says, always looking for the positive side.

“I have faith that I’ll take him home,” he says, although doctors are still considering talking early on in terms of a prognosis about his recovery.

Monica also mentions a curiosity about the treatment: a big fan of rapper Travis Scott, her son reacts every time he hears his songs. “I always put it on for him, and he calms down when he listens.” She says that she would like, somehow, to be able to get in touch with the artist to talk about the situation and, who knows, to be able to record a message of support for João.

After the initial desperation to save the child’s life, the family begins to think about medical expenses, an issue that causes much concern in the US, where procedures are extremely expensive.

“The emergency period, when there is a risk to life, Medicaid covers, then the bill is ours”, explains Monica, who adds that her son does not have health insurance. “And we know that – in the long term – it will exceed millions”.

“Doctors have already said, for example, that we have to have an adapted house, and we know that there will be a long physical and neurological recovery, with a lot of physiotherapy as well. Besides, João won’t be able to work for a long time”, recalls his mother.

A family friend created a campaign on the GoFundMe website to raise $50,000 for emergency expenses, and the amount is almost reached, but it won’t be enough. João’s father also provides an account (see below) and a friend registered a PIX key to receive donations from Brazil.