Breast cancer survivor creates app to teach touch self-examination – Marie Claire Magazine

Jessica Ballad, 36, was cured of breast cancer in 2019. Since the period of treatment for the disease, she has created a Facebook page designed to share her journey, tell how she discovered the tumor and the steps she took, with the intention of encourage young women like her to take precautions and examine themselves.

Jessica Baladad launches application that teaches self-examination after being cured of breast cancer (Photo: Reproduction/Good Morning America/Personal archive)

Some time later, she decided to turn the page into an application and the Feel For Your Life (“Feel for your life”, in free translation) was launched in September this year, in time for the October Pink breast cancer prevention campaign.

“I found that there are three reasons why women don’t do self-examination. They are afraid of finding something and not knowing what to do, they are not comfortable with their bodies and they don’t know how to do it because no one has ever shown or talked to them about the importance of this. So I thought: I need to talk about this,” Jessica declared in an interview with the program Good Morning America.

She has a family history of breast cancer. Her great-grandmother, grandmother, five great-aunts and two aunts all had the disease, and Jessica discovered a benign tumor at 18 years of age. She underwent surgery to remove the tumor and has since made it a habit to have herself regularly tested for touch tests.

“I had a pain in my breast and ran to the bathroom quickly, before a class, and I noticed that I had a lump, which scared me,” she says, adding that she ran to the emergency room after class and underwent exams, discovering the tumor. “It was this experience that made me get into the habit of self-examining myself for the rest of my adult life.”

Fifteen years later, in 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In March, she stopped doing the self-examination because she had an appointment scheduled for a routine exam, which made her feel calmer. “Is it over there [enfermeira] didn’t say anything about a lump, so I thought it was fine,” he tells GMA.

Two weeks later, she found a lump while doing a touch test on herself, but she thought that because she had taken the professional exam and hadn’t been told anything, it wasn’t a big deal.

“I started freaking out, I thought: this is it, it’s cancer. But then I thought: calm down. I go to the gym almost every day, I take care of myself, I eat well. I just saw my doctor, for sure she would have said something about it “, remembered.

She calmed down and got on with her life, but got back to worrying when an acquaintance who was only a year her senior posted a post about having shaved her head because of breast cancer. She decided, in August 2018, to check the lump she felt in her breast and found that she had breast cancer.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the significant majority of cases of breast cancer occur in women 50 and older, but that doesn’t stop younger women from getting the disease. The doctor who performed Jessica’s exam, however, claimed to have seen the lump but thought it would be no big deal because of her age, and failed to warn her about it.

Because of this, she decided to launch Feel For Your Life as an app, with the intention of helping other young women who are not familiar with self-examination to value the prevention of breast cancer and know how to do this in their routine.

“I thought of the app from a woman’s perspective, and I wanted it to be really intuitive for how a woman might want to use it. I’m not a developer or a programmer, I’m an advocate. I see the app as an advocacy tool that women can use. use to communicate with your body. I’m not a doctor and I’m not trying to be – my mission is to help women defend their health,” Jessica said.