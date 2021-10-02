Bruna Marquezine comments on Enzo Celulari’s photo and encourages fans: ”Come back”

Bruna Marquezine left a comment on a photo of Enzo Celulari and fans asked for the couple to return

Bruna Marquezine (26) cheered up social media followers by leaving a comment on a post made by her ex-boyfriend, Enzo Celulari (24).

On Friday night, 1, the eldest son of Claudia Raia (54) and Edson Cellulari (63) shared some images with Mia, the cat the two adopted at the time they were dating, and confessed that he missed his “daughter”.

“You’re so big and I missed you so much”, wrote Enzo in the caption of the publication. In the comments, Marquezine also commented on the kitten’s size. “Oh no she doesn’t stop growingyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy”, said the actress.

Upon seeing the artist’s message, fans asked the two to go back to dating. “come back”, wrote a follower. “Come back soon”, spoke a follower. “Go back and get married, they make a beautiful couple”, said a fan. “You are perfect, stay together please”, commented an admirer.

Remember that Bruna and Enzo took up the relationship in April this year, and ended their romance in June.

Check out the comment by Bruna Marquezine in the photo by Enzo Celulari:



Reproduction/Instagram





