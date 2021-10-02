Businessman says he took Chitãozinho and Xororó from failure and detonates

At the bottom of the well a time, Chitãozinho and Xororó have already been helped by Manoel Poladian, king of Brazilian show business, but they didn’t even recognize

Chitãozinho and Xororó are one of the greatest country duos in history and have a lot of relevance in addition to good hits that last until today and will even give them a series in Globoplay. But as it’s not all flowers, they’ve gone through several bad phases in their career and many failures, were even helped by the king of Brazilian show business, Manoel Poladian, who reveals that he pulled the pair out of rock bottom and received no thanks.

In an exclusive interview with Country Movement, the concert manager Manoel Poladian revealed that he has already brought the country duo out of failure: “Before Daniela Mercury, after rock, a friend of mine called Homero Bettio came crying that Chitãozinho and Xororó no longer sold, that they were down. I was always the resuscitator because I had the sponsorship, and Homero Bettio said I could buy some shows from Chitãozinho and Xororó”, revealed.

“I said, ‘let’s take advantage of my laser, let’s start doing it at Maracanãzinho, I’ll make a deal with Legey (Aloysio Legey, former musical director at TV Globo), let’s do a show at Maracanã and I I’m going to put Legey to direct you’. I was the one who hired them and took their turn, which they don’t recognize, but it’s normal. Sertanejos do not recognize it is normal”, fired the producer claiming that he received no thanks.

“There we did a magnificent work with Chitãozinho and Xororó, of 40 presentations. After resurrecting Chitãozinho and Xororó, I did a giant job buying 120 shows from my friend Cláudio Lisa (manager) from Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, who were starting the duo and I also bought 140 shows by Leandro and Leonardo.” finished.

A lot of people don’t know, but Manoel Poladian is also the creator of the project “Friends“, since he ended up joining the country duos in this concert-buying scheme and made them the great success they have today, even the project has already had its end announced and will happen in 2022. According to rumors, this could also be the end of the line for Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano and can bring the retirement of Leonardo.

Sertaneja duo will win series at Globoplay

Just like the Netflix, who is producing the documentary series “É o Amor”, starring Zezé Di Camargo and her daughter Wanessa, the Globoplay streaming platform chose one sertaneja duo weight that will have its biography told. Chitãozinho and Xororó were chosen and the announcement of this super production confirms the information anticipated by the Country Movement that sertanejo artists became the focus of streaming platforms.

After having idealized a similar project with the unforgettable duo in mind for the backcountry fans, Leandro and Leonardo, Globoplay ended up choosing to tell the story of Joseph and Durval, these being the real names of Chitãozinho and Xororó. In fiction, the artists will be played by actors and brothers Felipe Simas, which will be Joseph, and Rodrigo Simas, which will be Durval. Both acted in the recent TV Globo soap opera, save yourself who can.

The name of the series was also released by journalist Patricia Korgut, in your column in the printed newspaper The globe, and it will be The Adventures of José and Durval. Directed by Hugo Prata, the project will unfold in co-production with the producer O2 Movies, one of Globo’s partners. In addition to the biography, famous songs like the classic Evidence it will also be an inspiration for the script.

The project composes the idea of ​​streaming platforms to invest in rhythm artists taking into account the relevance of the number of listeners and admirers of the sertanejo. This is because the Country Movement had access to a survey that revealed that more than 70% of people in Brazil, consume the musical genre and has as an idol some great name in the country.

Now it is time to wait for the announcement of the debut date of the new production about the traditional country music duo, as it has not yet been released.