Café ends October 1st with more than 1000 high points: Concern of the…

According to analysts, until at least the end of the month, significant variations may be observed in the market

The Arabica coffee futures market ended the week with an appreciation of over 1000 points, equivalent to 5.18%, in the main references on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US). Concerns about the supply from Brazil increase every day without rain in the coffee park and prices explode again.

December/21 had a high of 1005 points, worth 204.05 cents/lbp, March/22 recorded an increase of 1010 points, quoted at 206.90 cents/lbp, May/22 had a high of 1005 points, worth 207.95 cents/ lbp and july/22 had a high of 1005 points, traded at 208.35 cents/lbp. In the accumulated weekly, the reference contract – December/21 increased 5.37% abroad.

On the London Stock Exchange, conilon coffee also ended the week with appreciation. November/21 had an increase of US$ 42 per ton, worth US$ 2168, January/22 had an increase of US$ 42 per ton, worth US$ 2161, March/22 had an appreciation of US$ 43 per ton, worth US$ 2108 and may/22 had an increase of US$ 44 per ton, worth US$ 2085. In the weekly accumulated, the reference contract – November/21 registered 2.22% of increases in London.

“Friday coffee prices rose sharply, with Arabica at its biggest 2-month high. The purchase of funds on Friday pushed Arabica coffee prices up due to signs of lower supply in Brazil,” he said. the analysis of the international website Barchart.

Coffee prices have sustained concerns about the tighter global coffee supply. Archer Consulting said that Brazil may have only 21 million bags of coffee available for export in 2021/22, down -55% from the previous year due to reduced production and stocks.

In addition, logistical problems remain on the market’s radar. According to Eduardo Carvalhaes, with the impasses far from being resolved, operators on the Stock Exchange are also keeping an eye on possible problems in the delivery of coffee.

The volatility, however, is not ruled out by analysts. With the resumption of rain, until the sector understands the plant’s real response to climate impacts (prolonged drought and frost), the scenario is one of firm prices, but with possible adjustments until, at least, the end of October.

In Brazil, the domestic market followed and also ended with appreciation in the main commercialization centers in the country.

Type 6 hard drink bica race had an increase of 3.54% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$1,198.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had an increase of 2.59%, quoted at R$1,190.00, Araguarí/ MG rose 1.69%, worth F$1,200.00, Varginha/MG appreciated 3.36%, worth R$1,230.00, Campos Gerais/MG rose 3.45%, worth R$1,198 .00 and Franca/SP had an increase of 4.24%, worth R$1,230.00.

The peeled cherry type had an increase of 3.43% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$ 1,267.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had an increase of 2.31%, worth R$ 1,330.00, Varginha/MG had an increase of 2.44%, worth R$1,260.00 and Campos Gerais/MG recorded a 3.28% appreciation, worth R$1,258.00.