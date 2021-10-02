Caio Ribeiro talks about lymphoma treatment: ‘The worst is over’

Caio Ribeiro, a commentator for Rede Globo, spoke about the treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The former player, who revealed the disease in early September, said in a statement to Veja magazine that the diagnosis was “a blow to the stomach”, but that “the worst is over”.

“I never imagined that this could happen. I’ve always done a lot of physical activity. So, it’s a blow to the pit of the stomach, mainly because the lack of knowledge brings insecurity,” he said.

The commentator said that, at first, he chose not to make the diagnosis public. It was only after the hair loss due to chemotherapy that he decided to expose the situation.

“I was very concerned about my children. I asked the doctor if anyone would notice if I didn’t tell them. I don’t like to give bad news, I’m one of sending positive messages. Besides my family, only my partners knew, because they were by my side when I received the information,” he recalled.

“That’s how it was until my hair started to fall out and I had to put on makeup to hide my flaws. Then I thought it was time to inform Globo. They were awarded a 1 million mark, leaving it open whether or not I wanted to make a statement. make a video as smooth and transparent as possible,” he added, citing the video he shared on social media.

Caio underwent the last chemotherapy on October 21st. Now, he awaits the test results to find out if the cancer is gone.

The former player also cited the support received since he exposed the disease. “I never imagined receiving so much affection, so many messages, so many people putting me in their prayers (…) The disease makes us reflect, helps us to realize the importance of balancing family, friends and profession.”

“The worst is over. From all this, Caio is stronger and more grateful. I’ve always been an optimistic guy and I’m being optimistic. I believe I’ll be fine,” he concluded.