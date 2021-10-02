Called ‘interesting’, Luisa Mell sues Sikêra Jr. and asks for R$ 1 million

Luisa Mell filed a lawsuit against Sikera Jr. in court for moral damages and asks for R$ 1 million as indemnity.

UOL portal had access to the lawsuit signed by Angelo Carbone, a lawyer representing the activist in the case. The document also contains a request for response in the programs “Alerta Nacional” (RedeTV!) and “Raul Gil” (SBT), where it was mentioned.

During the participation of Sikêra Jr., on August 14, in the program hosted by Raul Gil, the presenter of Rede TV” participated in the frame “Who do you take your hat off to?” and talked about the activist’s work.

“She defends the dog and the pocket. She likes money. Just search and you will see the amount of complaints against the foundation of Luisa Mell. There are terrible stories about her on the internet. Sorry, it was a person I believed. He believed in her tears. There is not only a dog, there is a fish, a jaguar. That ‘beautiful leopard,’” commented Sikêra, alluding to the animals on the bills.

In addition to asking for R$1 million, the activist also asks that Sikêra be prohibited from mentioning her name, under penalty of a fine of R$20,000.

