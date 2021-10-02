Last Monday (27), Caixa launched its new credit line made available through Caixa Tem. In short, the loan program has a high and unfavorable interest rate: 3.99% per month, for a loan of up to 24 months. The user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand, but can a person with a CPF restriction be granted access to the benefit? Check it out below.

CBD Credit Card is back! Option to increase the limit linked to the investment was out of action

Cash Loan Has

The Caixa Tem loan will have a rate of 3.99% per month and give the user up to 24 months to pay. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month. The interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly.

be a member

According to Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa:

“We will be able to increase credit and reduce interest rates, once we are aware of people’s ability to borrow. What Caixa is doing has never been done because these tens of millions of people, at least 38 million invisible have no credit information. So there is no way to carry out a mathematical analysis”.

Can CPF restriction hinder loan approval?

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid is nearing its end. Furthermore, the government did not find a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency aid.

In addition to having an extremely high interest rate, the Caixa Tem loan prevents Bolsa Família beneficiaries from having access to the benefit. In addition, Caixa cites that those who are restricted in the CPF and with a dirty name in the square should not have access to the loan. Therefore, there will not be credit approval at Caixa for negative customers.

Anyway, want to know more about everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com