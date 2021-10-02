Canary Islands: Cumbre Vieja volcano gains third mouth and two new tongues of more liquid lava | Science

The volcano of La Palma has increased its activity. Two new lava tongues 15 meters apart emerged from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, escaping through a new double mouth that formed overnight, sources at the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) reported on Friday. fair. These two new languages ​​emerged 400 meters from the crater and are very fluid, according to the National Geographic Institute.

The new emissions were observed by members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the IGME itself. “At 2:30 am on October 1st [hora local, 22h30 de quinta em Brasília] two new languages ​​were produced, occupying two ravines and heading west,” said geologist Raúl Pérez, from the IGME, who was last night a few hundred meters from the place where the new mouth emerged. “The question is whether they will converge on the main language”, says Pérez, as informed by Manuel Ansede.

Satellite image shows the advance of lava in La Palma this Thursday. EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTI (Reuters)

Everything seems to say yes, although it is not known when. The explanation was given by the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende. In a press conference, Morcuende stated that the lava runs parallel to the original path and that they must merge.

These became the volcano’s third and fourth emission centers, adding to the main crater and mouth that opened late last week. The latter is, so far, the one that provides the largest amount of lava that is reaching the sea, in a phenomenon that formed 27.7 hectares of ocean. “The new mouth is very effusive,” said a source, indicating that its lava is more liquid.

Ángel Víctor Torres, president (governor) of the Canary Islands, said that the La Palma volcano has already emitted 80 million cubic meters of magma, approximately twice as much as Teneguía in 1971, but in half that time.

Manuel Nogales, representative of the CSIC (Spanish Scientific Research Agency) in the Canary Islands, told local TV that it is bad news that lava is not flowing over an old and already hardened language, because then it can destroy more buildings and infrastructure . This new language, north of the original, according to CSIC data, is moving very close to the current one, in the direction of Los Llanos de Aridane, the most populous municipality on the island.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) says it is not yet known how the new lava tongue will behave, but it is more likely that it will eventually join the main flow. According to the local TV channel, the magma river heads towards the alley of La Gata, in Los Llanos – a little north of the Todoque neighborhood, already destroyed by the volcano – and is crossing the LP2 highway, a fundamental artery for communication in the Island. Some neighborhoods in this municipality, with about 20,000 inhabitants, have already been vacated and razed to the ground by magma, as in the case of Todoque.

In this regard, the Copernicus satellite confirmed on Friday morning that the number of properties affected exceeds one thousand. This data does not differentiate between houses and other buildings, such as garages and agricultural tool sheds. For this, it is necessary to cross this data with the municipal registers.

Less than 24 hours ago, volcanologist María José Blanco, from the IGN, had reported that the Cumbre Vieja volcano not only maintained the same ferocity after the lava reached the sea, but had become more explosive, with a more intense ash shower, as confirmed by the IGN. The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) did not, in fact, see signs that “the dynamics of the eruptive process is stable”. Therefore, the maritime and land exclusion zones were maintained, as well as the removal of residents.

Blanco, who is also a spokesman for Pevolca, and its technical director, Rubén Fernández, showed some concern about air quality. In the previous hours, very high levels of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen sulfide had been detected, which, at some specific moments, exceeded the usual limits. Blanco noted, however, that this circumstance does not mean that the maximum tolerable levels for human health are being exceeded.

Both Fernández and Blanco asked the population of Tazacorte to avoid going out into the street as much as possible and, when they do, to be very careful and wear PFF2 masks. Predicted winds, moreover, do not favor air quality, according to the expert. Therefore, the confinement of the population will be maintained for the time being in the neighborhoods of San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baixa and La Condesa. “These measures will be maintained until it can be proven that the levels are adequate,” said Fernández.

