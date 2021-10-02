Cantareira System enters a state of restriction; reservoir level is lowest in at least five years | São Paulo

The Cantareira System entered a state of restriction this Saturday (2), operating with 29.9% of the volume of its capacity. It is the lowest volume registered at least since March 2016, when the system registered 30.2%.

The reservoir enters a restriction range when it reaches an accumulated useful volume equal to or greater than 20% and less than 30%. To be considered normal, the stock volume must be with at least 60% of its capacity.

The lack of rain accelerated the arrival of this phase. According to the forecast of the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden), Cantareira would reach the level of 30% of its capacity only at the end of this year.

Considered the largest water reservoir in the metropolitan region, Cantareira supplies around 7.2 million people a day. But it’s not just Cantareira that has little water.

Together, the reservoirs that supply the metropolitan region of São Paulo have this Saturday (2) 37.8% of water volume. This number is 21% lower than the volume stored in 2013, the year before the water crisis in the metropolitan region of São Paulo (read more below).

According to the g1 he added, residents of all regions of the city of São Paulo have reported a lack of water earlier than usual.

Understand why it is raining less in Brazil and if there is a risk of a new water crisis in SP

After the alert phase, the next is called the special phase, when the system has a useful volume of less than 20%. In July 2014, when there was a water crisis, the Cantareira System reached zero. Below it was the dead volume, which was not originally designed for use.

It is a reserve with 480 billion liters of water located below the floodgates of the Cantareira dams. Sabesp started to operate pumping water from the dead volume. Until then, this water had never been used to serve the population.

For specialists on the subject, the change of lane is important for the population to become aware that the risks of lack of water are greater, since, in practice, this should not impact the work of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp), at least for now.

According to the grant, the change from the alert phase (equal to or greater than 30%) to the restriction phase (equal to or greater than 20%) reduces the amount of water that Sabesp has permission from the National Water Agency (ANA ) to remove from the source.

The change, however, only happens if the volume equal to or less than 20% is registered on the last day of each month. If this happens, the maximum limit for withdrawing from the reservoir in the following month goes from 27 m³/s to 23 m³/s.

Sabesp, however, informed that it has already removed the 23 m³/s, which is possible thanks to the integration with other systems. Cantareira is part of the so-called Integrated System, which also comprises six other springs: Alto Tietê, Cotia, Guarapiranga, Rio Claro, Rio Grande and São Lourenço. This system allows water transfers between regions, according to operational needs.

However, this does not guarantee that there will be enough water to supply the population in the coming months. Compared to 2013, the year before the water crisis in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, Sabesp has withdrawn more water than enters the system, as shown in the following graphs, made with data from Sabesp and analysis by Pedro Côrtes, professor of the Program for Post-Graduation in Environmental Science from the Institute of Energy and Environment (IEE) of the University of São Paulo (USP):

The graphs compare how much water entered and left the Cantareira System from January to September in the years 2013 and 2021. In blue it is how much water was entering (influent volume). In red, how much water has been removed (flow volume). If we compare 2013 (first graph) with 2021 (second graph), it is clear that much less water comes in this year, despite the withdrawal of water remaining similar in both years.

The comparison with 2013 helps to understand the gravity of the current situation. If in 2013 we had more water available and there was a supply crisis in the following two years, the current situation points to a probable lack of water in homes in Greater São Paulo next year, according to Côrtes.

“By comparison, today we have around 21% less water stored than at the same time in 2013, the year before the water crisis. In 2020, at the same time, the volume of water stored was 32% higher. The water crisis situation is already set and we are heading towards a water supply crisis,” he says.

In a statement, Sabesp said that “there is no risk of shortages at this time, but the Company reinforces the need for the conscientious use of water.”

“The projection for the metropolitan region of São Paulo points to satisfactory levels of reservoirs with the prospect of rain in late spring and early summer, when the situation will be reassessed. It is important to highlight that the drop in the level of dams is normal at this time of year due to the dry period and the low volume of rain.” (read the full note below)

For the president of the Union of Workers in Water, Sewage and Environment of the State of São Paulo (Sintaema), the current situation is not surprising, but the state government has failed to take the necessary measures.

“This was already expected by the weather forecasts we had been following. Unfortunately, the government continues to deny the water crisis. The measures taken in 2013 and 2014 left the capital in a more comfortable situation, but even for that reason, the indication is now of greater severity of the crisis . It is important that the government and Sabesp take measures to curb this, reduce consumption and prevent us from having the need for proper rationing,” he says.

For Faggian, the works Sabesp has carried out since 2014 are what guarantee that the population is still being supplied with quality water, despite the low volume of the springs.

“This is largely because Sabesp is still a public company, with a mixed economy, but still of a public nature. We have been following it and I find it regrettable that instead of Governor Doria working to find solutions for the water crisis, he is promoting and creating conditions to privatize Sabesp. The situation is only contained for the time being because the company is public. A private company would not have had the interest or conditions to make the necessary investment volume for these works. These amounts, when they are not lost funds, take decades to if you get a return. Privatizing does not serve the population of São Paulo.”

Brazil is experiencing the worst drought in 91 years, according to the water emergency alert issued in May this year by a group of federal government agencies. In São Paulo, the volume of rain during the winter was 56% lower than the historical average.

In August, a Sabesp technician projected that the Cantareira System would reach about 20% of its total volume in July 2022. At the time, Sabesp systems analyst Emerson Martins Moreira was denied by the company’s president, Benedito Braga, who told the g1 that the study did not represent the company’s vision and that interconnection and infrastructure works provide “assurance that we are not going to have a crisis”.

If the drought persists, analyst Emerson’s projection could materialize before 2022, according to Cortes.

“If the level of Cantareira continues to drop at the same pace, I believe that in 60 days it could have 20%. That would happen in early December. We will have some rain this early spring, but the drought situation returns with intensity in the summer. To reverse the situation of our reservoirs, we would need very heavy rains. However, weather forecasts indicate that we will have below average rainfall.”

Sabesp clarifies that the current situation does not foresee any change in the Cantareira System’s operation. According to the granting rules, valid exclusively for this system, when the level registered on the last day of the month is less than 30%, the maximum limit for withdrawing from the reservoir in the following month increases from 27 m³/s to 23 m³/s. This Thursday, the last day of September, Cantareira reached 30.4%, with no change in the maximum withdrawal limit allowed in October.

Sabesp clarifies that the current withdrawal has been 23 m³/s, lower than the maximum limit, which is possible thanks to the integration with other systems. Cantareira is one of the systems that supply the RMSP, within an Integrated System comprising six other springs: Alto Tietê, Cotia, Guarapiranga, Rio Claro, Rio Grande and São Lourenço.

This system allows water transfers between regions, according to operational needs. On this Thursday (30/9), the Integrated System operates at 38.3% of capacity, a similar level, for example, to 40.6% in 2018, when there were no problems in supply.

There is no risk of shortages at this time, but the Company reinforces the need for the conscientious use of water. The projection for the RMSP points to satisfactory levels of reservoirs with the prospect of rain in late spring and early summer, when the situation will be reassessed. It is important to highlight that the drop in the level of the dams is normal at this time of year due to the dry period and the low volume of rain.

Sabesp has been carrying out in recent years actions that provide greater water security, such as the expansion of infrastructure, integration and transfer between systems, in addition to campaigns for conscientious consumption. Highlight for the Jaguari-Atibainha Interconnection (which brings water from the Paraíba do Sul River basin to Cantareira) and the new São Lourenço System, both delivered in 2018.

The capacity to transfer treated water between the various supply systems was quadrupled in relation to the period before the 2014/15 water crisis, going from 3 thousand liters/second in 2013 to 12 thousand l/s in 2021. At the same time, the treated water storage capacity jumped from 1.7 billion liters in 2013 to 2.2 billion liters in 2021.

